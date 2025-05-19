Breaking News

'I recognise the upset I caused': Gary Lineker apologises as he quits BBC after anti-Semitism row

19 May 2025, 12:13 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 12:43

Lineker has quit the BBC.
Lineker has quit the BBC. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has quit the BBC on Monday after apologising for an anti-Semitism row that emerged from a social media post.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex England striker announced on Monday that he is leaving the broadcaster early.

Announcing his exit, Lineker said" “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Plans for him to present next year’s World Cup have also been scrapped.

Read more: Gary Lineker 'set to leave BBC' and miss World Cup

Read more: Immigration, prisons and Gary Lineker: LBC’s best callers of the week

Tim Davie, the BBC Director-General, said: “Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.

"His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

It comes after the TV presenter posted a pro-Palestinian video on his Instagram account featuring a rat emoji – an icon used by the Nazis as a slur against Jewish people.

The video was titeld "Zionism explained in two minutes".

Mr Lineker faced growing calls to resign and as the BBC was urged to sack its highest-paid presenter.

He promptly took the video down and "apologised unreservedly" for sharing the post.

Labour Against Antisemitism had called for him to be sacked and lodged a formal complaint with the BBC last week.

Mr Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced he would be stepping down from the BBC last year.

BBC bosses reportedly considered his position 'untenable' as the explosive anti-Semitism row emerged.

Gary Lineker leaving his home in London.
Gary Lineker leaving his home in London. Picture: Alamy

Who is Gary Lineker?

Born in Leicester, Mr Lineker is a retired footballer who moved into sports presenting and has since become an outspoken advocate on political and social issues online.

  • Age: 64
  • Relationships and children: Married to Michelle Cockayne from 1986 to 2006. Had four sons. Married to Danielle Bux from 2009 to 2016
  • Clubs played for: Leicester City (103 goals in 216 games), Everton (40 goals in 57 games), Barcelona (52 goals in 138 games), Tottenham Hotspur (80 goals in 138 games), Nagoya Grampus Eight (Eight goals in 24 games)
  • Appearances and goals for England: Lineker scored 48 goals in 80 games, including six at the 1986 World Cup to win the golden boot as top scorer
  • Presenting career: Took over from Des Lynham as the BBC’s main football presenter in 1999 and has presented Match of the Day as well as World Cup coverage for the broadcaster. Has additionally fronted golf and Olympic coverage for the BBC and has presented football for BT and NBCSN
  • BBC salary: At the most recent announcement, Lineker was the BBC’s highest earner at £1.3m per year
Gary Lineker playing for Leicester.
Gary Lineker playing for Leicester. Picture: Alamy

What is Gary Lineker presenting beyond the BBC?

Mr Lineker was already set to step back from his current duties as the BBC’s main football presenter and Match of the Day host.

He had also announced he has relinquished his position as host of Sports Personality of the Year and it seems unlikely he will host any other sport for the broadcaster.

He has not appeared in Walkers crisp adverts since 2021 and stepped back from BT hosting duties that same year so he could follow his beloved Leicester City “as a fan”.

As for what next, some unconfirmed reports have put him in the frame for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. It is possible he could take on the Goalhanger role full time or look to present football for another broadcaster but is yet to reveal his plans.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The number of prisoners in England and Wales continues to rise as ministers seek to tackle overcrowded jails which are on track for "zero capacity" by November.

Number of prisoners continues to rise as overcrowded jails on track for ‘zero capacity’ in just months

Jennifer Sephton and Adrian Antell, Head Teachers of Farnborough Road Infants and Farnborough Road Juniors Schools respectively.

Teachers of girl killed in Southport attack take on charity skydive to ‘celebrate her incredible spirit’

Picture: AzPost

‘Knife-wielding’ teen shot dead by police at Gran Canaria airport

Donald Trump is due to speak to Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate phone calls today

Donald Trump to push Putin to end Ukraine 'bloodbath' in call with Russian leader today

Abu Wadee, 33, also known as Mosab Abdulkarim Al-Gassas.

Alleged Hamas supporter admits trying to enter UK illegally

Greggs is making changes to prevent shop theft.

Greggs makes major change in some branches in bid to tackle shoplifting

Lorraine Kelly has revealed her one frustration after returning to work

Lorraine Kelly reveals the 'frustrating' thing she can't do since surgery as she returns to work

Picture: Daily Mail/Instagram

Accused drug smuggler’s dad vows to stay in Georgia ‘as long as it takes’

Exclusive
Nigel Farage and Reform UK Durham councillors will “never, ever, ever” be invited to the Durham Miners Gala

Reform UK 'not invited' to historic Durham Miners' Gala, despite winning council landslide

Picture of Joe Biden looking unsure

What is prostate cancer and how is it treated?

Rebecca McCarthy with her mother, Sam, who was left fighting for her life after swallowing 14 magnetic balls. Around 300 children were admitted to A&E in a single year after swallowing magnets, including some following social media trends

Warning after 300 children taken to A&E in one year after swallowing magnets

A gas stove lets off a blue flame inside a household kitchen.

Energy price cap to fall by 7% in weeks as millions of UK households set to benefit from lower bills

A “significant amount of personal data” was stolen by hackers

Criminal records stolen in 'significant' cyber attack on Legal Aid agency

The caller claimed Joe Biden is ignoring the white working classes

Experts in the US stunned that Joe Biden’s ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer wasn’t caught earlier

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Migrant dies after small boat sinks while attempting to cross English Channel overnight

Luke Littler of England reacts against Nathan Aspinall of England during the 2025 BetMGM Premier League Darts at First Direct Arena on May 08, 2025 in Leeds, England.

Luke Littler slams ‘scum of the earth’ vandals who smashed his van window while he took part in exhibition event

Latest News

See more Latest News

Picture of Gary Lineker presenting on the BBC

Gary Lineker 'set to leave BBC' and miss World Cup

A selection of knives are displayed on the website of an online weapons retailer on January 27, 2025 in London, England.

More than 80% of young people not convinced plans to make it harder to buy knives will reduce crime, research finds
A close-up of the hands of an elderly person on March 18, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

Care workers should be given £2,000 pay rise as treatment of workforce a ‘national scandal’ according to report
A police line is seen outside the damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, on May 17, 2025.

Man suspected of blowing up California fertility clinic left behind ‘anti pro-life’ writings in act of terrorism
Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Scottie Scheffler cruises to US PGA Championship title as Jon Rahm bid implodes

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which examined the scandal in depth, recommended that the health service should work to "find the undiagnosed".

NHS rolls out plans to find more infected blood victims

The average asking price for a home coming on the market jumped by £2,335 or 0.6% month-on-month in May, Rightmove said.

Average price tag on a home reaches new record of nearly £380,000

The Oscar winner continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum.

'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece
Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

Israel to allow 'basic amount' of food into Gaza to prevent 'starvation crisis'

Romanian presidential candidate Nicusor Dan speaks to supporters after exit poll results were announced in Bucharest, on May 18, 2025.

Hard-right candidate rejects exit poll results as pro-West moderate leads Romania's Presidential race

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has shared a sweet picture of her newly adopted dog Moley

Meet Moley: Camilla shows off adorable new puppy for first time since she adopted it from rescue charity
The 35-year-old is patron of Horatio's Garden, a charity that creates peaceful garden spaces for spinal injury patients.

Princess Eugenie tells of her childhood scoliosis surgery

In an image from 2017, The then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III) greets Duchess of Cornwall's (Queen Camilla) dog, Beth, who died last year.

Names of King and Queen’s dogs to feature in Chelsea Flower Show garden

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News