'I recognise the upset I caused': Gary Lineker apologises as he quits BBC after anti-Semitism row

Lineker has quit the BBC. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has quit the BBC on Monday after apologising for an anti-Semitism row that emerged from a social media post.

The ex England striker announced on Monday that he is leaving the broadcaster early.

Announcing his exit, Lineker said" “Football has been at the heart of my life for as long as I can remember – both on the pitch and in the studio.

“I care deeply about the game, and about the work I’ve done with the BBC over many years. As I’ve said, I would never consciously repost anything antisemitic – it goes against everything I stand for.

"However, I recognise the error and upset that I caused, and reiterate how sorry I am. Stepping back now feels like the responsible course of action.”

Plans for him to present next year’s World Cup have also been scrapped.

Tim Davie, the BBC Director-General, said: “Gary has been a defining voice in football coverage for the BBC for over two decades.

"His passion and knowledge have shaped our sports journalism and earned him the respect of sports fans across the UK and beyond. We want to thank him for the contribution he has made.”

It comes after the TV presenter posted a pro-Palestinian video on his Instagram account featuring a rat emoji – an icon used by the Nazis as a slur against Jewish people.

The video was titeld "Zionism explained in two minutes".

Mr Lineker faced growing calls to resign and as the BBC was urged to sack its highest-paid presenter.

He promptly took the video down and "apologised unreservedly" for sharing the post.

Labour Against Antisemitism had called for him to be sacked and lodged a formal complaint with the BBC last week.

Mr Lineker has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced he would be stepping down from the BBC last year.

BBC bosses reportedly considered his position 'untenable' as the explosive anti-Semitism row emerged.

Gary Lineker leaving his home in London. Picture: Alamy

Who is Gary Lineker?

Born in Leicester, Mr Lineker is a retired footballer who moved into sports presenting and has since become an outspoken advocate on political and social issues online.

Age: 64

Relationships and children: Married to Michelle Cockayne from 1986 to 2006. Had four sons. Married to Danielle Bux from 2009 to 2016

Clubs played for: Leicester City (103 goals in 216 games), Everton (40 goals in 57 games), Barcelona (52 goals in 138 games), Tottenham Hotspur (80 goals in 138 games), Nagoya Grampus Eight (Eight goals in 24 games)

Appearances and goals for England: Lineker scored 48 goals in 80 games, including six at the 1986 World Cup to win the golden boot as top scorer

Presenting career: Took over from Des Lynham as the BBC’s main football presenter in 1999 and has presented Match of the Day as well as World Cup coverage for the broadcaster. Has additionally fronted golf and Olympic coverage for the BBC and has presented football for BT and NBCSN

BBC salary: At the most recent announcement, Lineker was the BBC’s highest earner at £1.3m per year

Gary Lineker playing for Leicester. Picture: Alamy

What is Gary Lineker presenting beyond the BBC?

Mr Lineker was already set to step back from his current duties as the BBC’s main football presenter and Match of the Day host.

He had also announced he has relinquished his position as host of Sports Personality of the Year and it seems unlikely he will host any other sport for the broadcaster.

He has not appeared in Walkers crisp adverts since 2021 and stepped back from BT hosting duties that same year so he could follow his beloved Leicester City “as a fan”.

As for what next, some unconfirmed reports have put him in the frame for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here. It is possible he could take on the Goalhanger role full time or look to present football for another broadcaster but is yet to reveal his plans.