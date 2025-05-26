'It wasn't meant to end this way': Gary Lineker bids teary farewell to Match Of The Day

26 May 2025, 10:27

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the football season.
Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the football season. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Gary Lineker has bid farewell to Match Of The Day as he hosted the show for the final time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

England and Tottenham legend Lineker, 64, quit the football show earlier this month after being accused of “anti-semitism” for sharing a video titled “Zionism explained in two minutes” online.

The video included an illustration of a rat, which has been used by antisemites to represent Jewish people in propaganda for decades.

In the wake of the allegations, Lineker "apologised unreservedly" for posting the video as he defended his decision to “speak out on humanitarian issues, including the tragedy unfolding in Gaza."

Read more: Trump puts EU trade war on ice as he delays 50% tariffs until July

Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker
Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker. Picture: Getty

Opening his final episode on MOTD, Lineker avoided addressing what led to his departure.

"It wasn't meant to end this way," he joked, adding: "But with the title race over and the relegation places confirmed, the Champions League was all we had left to talk about."

After running through the highlights of all 10 games, Lineker thanked all those who have worked on MOTD over the years.

Tearing up, he said: "Let me thank for all the people I've had the pleasure of working with over the 25 years...

"Thank you for all the people on the show you don't see.. Thank you all.

"Rather like my football career, everyone else did the hard work."

"It has been so special," Lineker said as the episode ended, "and I am sorry that your team was always on last.

"Time to say goodbye. Goodbye."

Lineker has been presenting Match Of The Day since 1999 and has been the BBC’s leading pundit for decades.

Former BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter Dan Walker, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that “Match of the Day won’t be the same without @GaryLineker”, as Lineker hosted his final episode of the football programme.

Walker, who also appeared on MOTD previously, added: “It was always a pleasure to present the show but it was always Gary’s chair. Brilliant career on the pitch matched by a brilliant stint on the biggest football show on the telly #MOTD.”

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot told Gary Lineker: “Thank you for being such a great presenter of a BBC show that I have watched many times when I lived in Holland, and now still. It’s great what you did.”

