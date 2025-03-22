Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has hailed George Foreman following the boxing legend’s death aged 76.

The two-time world heavyweight champion and entrepreneur, who took on Muhammad Ali in one of the most legendary fights in boxing history, the 'Rumble in the Jungle' in 1974, died peacefully and 'surrounded by loved ones' on Friday.

President Trump led tributes to the boxing icon, declaring him a “great fighter” and an “exceptional” person.

An announcement on Foreman's Instagram page read: “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world. He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Taking to social media platform X, Donald Trump said: "George Foreman is dead. What a GREAT FIGHTER!!!

“He had, without question, the heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing. With the exception of Ali, when you got hit, you went down.

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman: The Rumble in the Jungle fight in Kinshasa, Zaire. Picture: Alamy

“He was something really Special, but above all, he was a Great Person, with a personality that was bigger than life."

Former NBA basketballer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, said it was a "pleasure getting to know (Foreman) not only as a boxer but as a man".

He wrote on X: "I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away. "I attended so many of George's championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man.

"After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman - I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! (Johnson's wife) Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time."

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist in 1968 before claiming his first heavyweight title with a stoppage win over Joe Frazier in 1973.

George Foreman in Fight Pose at Nassau Coliseum. Picture: Getty

He lost the belt a year later to Muhammad Ali in the infamous Rumble In the Jungle bout held in the African nation then known as Zaire.

His second championship came more than two decades later at the age of 45, with a stunning knockout win over Michael Moorer in 1994 making him the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

He retired from professional boxing in 1997 with a record of 76 wins and only five losses. Sixty-eight of his victories came via knockout.

Foreman found tremendous success in the business world after his retirement, with his popular George Foreman Grill - dubbed the 'Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine' - selling more than 100 million worldwide since 1994.

He was married five times and is survived by 12 children, including five sons who are all named George.