Donald Trump leads tributes to 'exceptional' George Foreman as boxing icon dies aged 76

22 March 2025, 13:56

George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991
George Foreman, Donald Trump and Evander Holyfield pose together in 1991. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has hailed George Foreman following the boxing legend’s death aged 76.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The two-time world heavyweight champion and entrepreneur, who took on Muhammad Ali in one of the most legendary fights in boxing history, the 'Rumble in the Jungle' in 1974, died peacefully and 'surrounded by loved ones' on Friday.

President Trump led tributes to the boxing icon, declaring him a “great fighter” and an “exceptional” person.

An announcement on Foreman's Instagram page read: “With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones.

Read more: England kick off Tuchel era with 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley

George Foreman
George Foreman. Picture: Getty

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather.

“A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two-time heavyweight champion of the world. He was deeply respected – a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name – for his family.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.”

Taking to social media platform X, Donald Trump said: "George Foreman is dead. What a GREAT FIGHTER!!!

“He had, without question, the heaviest and biggest punch in the history of boxing. With the exception of Ali, when you got hit, you went down.

Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman: The Rumble in the Jungle fight in Kinshasa, Zaire
Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman: The Rumble in the Jungle fight in Kinshasa, Zaire. Picture: Alamy

“He was something really Special, but above all, he was a Great Person, with a personality that was bigger than life."

Former NBA basketballer Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who won five titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, said it was a "pleasure getting to know (Foreman) not only as a boxer but as a man".

He wrote on X: "I was really sad to hear the news that one of my boxing heroes, George Foreman, passing away. "I attended so many of George's championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man.

"After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman - I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! (Johnson's wife) Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time."

Foreman was an Olympic gold medallist in 1968 before claiming his first heavyweight title with a stoppage win over Joe Frazier in 1973.

George Foreman in Fight Pose at Nassau Coliseum
George Foreman in Fight Pose at Nassau Coliseum. Picture: Getty

He lost the belt a year later to Muhammad Ali in the infamous Rumble In the Jungle bout held in the African nation then known as Zaire.

His second championship came more than two decades later at the age of 45, with a stunning knockout win over Michael Moorer in 1994 making him the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

He retired from professional boxing in 1997 with a record of 76 wins and only five losses. Sixty-eight of his victories came via knockout.

Foreman found tremendous success in the business world after his retirement, with his popular George Foreman Grill - dubbed the 'Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine' - selling more than 100 million worldwide since 1994.

He was married five times and is survived by 12 children, including five sons who are all named George.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bills are set to rise this April

All household bills set to rise in April and what you need to know to save cash

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention

The Silent Scandal of ‘Debanking’: Why Innocent Britons are paying a high price for inadequate fraud prevention

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes full service as National Grid 'deeply sorry' amid warnings of more delays after day of travel chaos

Emergency services at the scene on the A259 Marina, as residents have been evacuated after police declared a major incident following the discovery of 'explosive' chemicals at a property in St Leonards, East Sussex.

Residents still not allowed home after explosive chemicals found in Sussex property with major incident declared

Thomas Woldbye said he is 'proud' of how Heathrow Airport handled Friday's catastrophic closure.

Heathrow boss 'proud' of how airport handled inferno leaving hundreds of flights cancelled

Harrods department store owner Mohamed Al Fayed

Harrods lawyers 'propose six-figure payouts' to victims of alleged sexual abuse by al Fayed

The Pope intends to appear at his hospital window tomorrow in his first public appearance since February.

Pope Francis to make first public appearance tomorrow after battling double pneumonia

Chancellor Rachel Reeves gives a speech on economic growth at Siemens Healthineers.

Rachel Reeves rules out 'tax and spend' ahead of spring statement

Linda Nolan's brother, Brian, shared his cancer diagnosis just weeks after his sister's death.

Linda Nolan’s brother reveals cancer diagnosis becoming fifth sibling facing the disease

Smoke billows from the site of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the area of the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor on March 22, 2025.

Two dead and eight injured as Israel launches strikes into Lebanon leaving ceasefire with Hezbollah on knife edge

Exclusive
Chancellor Rachel Reeves arrives at Downing Street

Middle income parents spared from burdensome tax returns under shake up from Rachel Reeves next week

Heathrow as resumed "full service" but some flights remain cancelled.

Heathrow resumes 'full service' as travellers warned of more delays after blaze left thousands stranded worldwide

George Foreman

Mike Tyson leads tributes as heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman dies aged 76

Two men sentenced after 'forcing cockerels to run on treadmill' to 'boost stamina' in fighting ring

Two men sentenced after 'forcing cockerels to run on treadmill' to 'boost stamina'

Belfast, United Kingdom, 30 01 2024, Police cordon following an aggravated burglary in the Essex Grove area of Belfast Credit: HeadlineX/Alamy

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 40s dies in Clacton

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The brothers were charged with human trafficking in Romania and arrived in the U.S. after authorities lifted travel restrictions.

Tate brothers confirm return to Romania from US 'to clear their name'

Latest News

See more Latest News

England v Albania - European Qualifiers Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026

England kick off Tuchel era with 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response

Catholic primary school teacher caught moonlighting as OnlyFans model triggers government response
Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos sees thousands stranded worldwide

Heathrow reopens to select flights after 'non-suspicious' blaze as travel chaos leaves thousands stranded worldwide
Harshita Bella, 24 was found dead in the boot of a car

Officers in Harshita Brella case investigated after murdered woman contacted police about domestic violence
M

Man who took bomb, knives and firearm into hospital and planned to kill 'as many nurses as possible' jailed
Three boys have been charged with rape

Three boys aged 13-15 charged with raping girl in joint attack in Rochdale

Dmitry Medvedev said he was waiting for Russia to be blamed

‘What are you waiting for Starmer?’ Putin ally goads Britain over Heathrow shutdown

Woodland Glade Thetford Forest Norfolk UK

New 'Western Forest' to be created in England, with 20 million trees to be planted by 2050

Katherine Ryan

Comedian Katherine Ryan reveals she has skin cancer for second time - after doctor first told her she was 'healthy'
U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day Two

'I love King Charles': Trump makes jaw-dropping hint as he says US could become 'associate member' of Commonwealth

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales (left), Colonel-in-Chief, Mercian Regiment in a Challenger 2 tank

Prince William rides in tank on NATO's border with Russia as he gives British troops show of support
King Charles is set to visit Poland to pay respects to those that died in Holocaust.

King Charles to make ‘secret offer’ to Donald Trump during historic second state visit

The Prince of Wales holds a phone to take a selfie during a walkabout to meet members of the public in Tallinn, on the first day of his visit to Estonia. Picture date: Thursday March 20, 2025.

Prince of Wales becomes 'King of the selfies' after royal seen posing for pictures with well-wishers in Estonia

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs
c

New EPC rules for landlords could lead to higher rents and fewer homes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News