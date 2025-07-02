George Russell talks us through a lap of Silverstone ahead of British Grand Prix

2 July 2025, 06:59

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 29: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring Circuit on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria.(Photo by Vince Mignott/Alamy Live News)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA - JUNE 29: George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at the Red Bull Ring Circuit on June 29, 2025 in Spielberg, Austria.(Photo by Vince Mignott/Alamy Live News). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

George Russell took pole position for last year’s British Grand Prix.

And with the British GP at Silverstone now just a matter of days away, it's about time we take a look at what to expect from a race that can arguably described as the pinacle of the Formula One calendar.

With homegrown talent in abundance, Russell has his eyes on the prize, looking to outmanoeuvre McLaren's Lando Norris on home turf.

Here, ahead of his home race, the Mercedes driver takes us on a lap of Silverstone.

Silverstone Circuit aerial view on F1 race day 2019 from a helicopter above the Northamptonshire circuit.
Silverstone Circuit aerial view on F1 race day 2019 from a helicopter above the Northamptonshire circuit. Picture: Alamy

Abbey and Farm Curve

A qualifying lap at the British Grand Prix is one of the most exhilarating of the year. It is probably only beaten by Monaco. In a Formula One car, the first two corners are flat-out at 190mph. I could even do them with one hand.

Village and The Loop

I brake about 60 metres before Village, which means it is a fast entry, before swinging back over to the other side of the track for the left hander at Loop – the second slowest corner on the track. A good slingshot on the exit is pivotal as the Aintree kink takes us on to the long Wellington Straight.

Towcester, UK. 06th July, 2024. George Russell during Practice Session 3 at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester, Northamptonshire, UK. Credit: LFP/Alamy Live News
Towcester, UK. 06th July, 2024. George Russell during Practice Session 3 at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Towcester, Northamptonshire, UK. Credit: LFP/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Brooklands, Luffield and Woodcote

Silverstone can be windy because it is built on the site of a World War II Royal Air Force bomber station. It is very flat, too, so I am always watching out for the flags. On the top of the British Racing Drivers’ Club building at Brooklands there is a Union Jack. I know if the flag is flying strongly, I can go in hotter because there will be a ton of downforce and the grip will be immense. But if the flag is drooping, I will have to bring it back a touch – braking maybe just two metres earlier – because there is a chance the car might snap and the likelihood of a mistake is greater.

The subsequent long-righter hand through Luffield and Woodcote is probably my least favourite on the track. It goes on forever, but is crucial because it sets me up for the old pit straight and Copse.

Silverstone, an aerial view looking down the old pit straight to Copse Corner
Silverstone, an aerial view looking down the old pit straight to Copse Corner. Picture: Alamy

Copse Corner

I remember the first time I ever drove at Silverstone, I was in a Formula Four car and I would approach Copse at 130mph before braking and shifting down the gears. But in Formula One, I take it on at 190mph, and the minimum speed through the bend is more than 180mph. It is insane. Imagine you are in a rugby scrum and everybody is trying to push you in one direction. It is a constant force, but its abruptness means it can also feel like a rugby tackle which goes on and on.

My legs are flying one way, my bottom is clenching, and my neck, which is being exposed to 50 kilograms of G-force, just wants to fly off. I might be in and out of the corner in a second, but in that brief moment I tense and I don’t breathe.

Fans in the grand stand overlooking corners Maggots and Becketts during practice two ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture date: Friday July 7, 2022.
Fans in the grand stand overlooking corners Maggots and Becketts during practice two ahead of the British Grand Prix 2023 at Silverstone, Towcester. Picture date: Friday July 7, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Maggots, Becketts and Chapel Curve

This is the best sequence of corners in the world and the most impressive place ever to watch an F1 car. I approach at 195mph and decelerate to 145mph through the left-right-left sequence. It feels like a slalom with such incredible flow but I know the tiniest of errors will cost me.

Silverstone F1 GP starting grid, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, UK, NN12 8TL
Silverstone F1 GP starting grid, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Towcester, Northamptonshire, England, UK, NN12 8TL. Picture: Alamy

Hangar Straight and Stowe

Stowe is my favourite part of the circuit and one of five corners in F1 that never ceases to amaze me. The car just feels alive. The right hander is so wide it allows me to attack it at more than 190mph. My speed drops to about 150mph as I rise over a small crest where I am aware of the thousands of British fans on the exit.

Silverstone, United Kingdom, 08th Jul 2024, George Russell, from the United Kingdom competes for Mercedes F1. Qualifying, round 12 of the 2024 Formula 1 championship. Credit: Michael Potts/Alamy Live News
Silverstone, United Kingdom, 08th Jul 2024, George Russell, from the United Kingdom competes for Mercedes F1. Qualifying, round 12 of the 2024 Formula 1 championship. Credit: Michael Potts/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Vale, Club Corner and Hamilton Straight

I come into the final two corners knowing this is my last chance in the lap. Braking earlier at Vale allows me good momentum on the exit of Club and on to the Hamilton Straight. This approach will not compromise turns one and two which is ideal for the race. But in qualifying, where the finish line arrives earlier, I can carry more speed on the entry to Vale because I do not need to worry too much about my exit and the following lap.

