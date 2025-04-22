The Open organisers confident of handling 'McIlroy mania' when championship begins in July

22 April 2025, 12:47 | Updated: 22 April 2025, 12:57

Rory McIlroy victorious during green jacket ceremony after winning sudden death playoff round to win the Masters tournament
Rory McIlroy victorious during green jacket ceremony after winning sudden death playoff round to win the Masters tournament. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The organisers of the Open Championship have expressed confidence they can manage 'McIlroy mania' on the tournament's return to Northern Ireland in July.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush is set to become the second-best attended in history, with almost 280,000 fans having snapped up tickets for the final major of the year.

The event was already a complete sell-out before home favourite Rory McIlroy completed the career grand slam with his dramatic Masters victory at Augusta National.

Almost 1.1million people applied in the public ticket ballot last year, with 278,000 securing tickets across the practice days and four tournament days.

That is around 41,000 more than attended the Open when Shane Lowry triumphed at Royal Portrush in 2019. That year marked the first time the Open had been played in Northern Ireland since 1951.

Read more: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory

Read more: Masters champion Rory McIlroy to return to action for New Orleans title defence

While the tickets for this year's tournament were allocated long before the nerve-shredding conclusion at Augusta, recently appointed R&A chief executive Mark Darbon acknowledged the prospect of McIlroy teeing off on home turf as a Masters champion had added to the excitement around the Open's third hosting in Northern Ireland.

The Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland
The Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

"I think it's brilliant for the sport of golf, not just our own championship," Darbon said. "It was an amazing, emotional win.

"We're delighted to see Rory etch his name in the history books."

The record attendance at an Open came in 2022 at St Andrews when 290,000 attended the 150th staging of the tournament.

Asked if the hype around McIlroy would present crowd management issues at Portrush, Darbon said he was confident the understandable spectator desire to catch a glimpse of the five-time major winner could be managed.

"I think you're always thinking through how do you manage the crowd effectively, how do you get the experience right for spectators and other groups that we look after at one of these big events," he told the PA news agency.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2025 Masters Tournament. Picture: Getty

"I think it's important to realise that the Open is more than just a golf event.

"It's clearly one of golf's majors, but it's one of the biggest and best sporting events in the world, and so we spend a lot of time in planning and thinking through how we orchestrate movements of crowds and other groups around the golf course. And this will be no different."

The Open's return to the island of Ireland comes as the R&A continues to scope out the feasibility of holding a future Open at Portmarnock, near Dublin.

"We're going through a big feasibility study exercise right now, with support from the local authorities and the (Irish) Government," he said.

"We're really getting under the skin of whether and how and when we can stage a championship at Portmarnock. Clearly, it's a great golf course, and so we're optimistic for the future."

As for whether Turnberry will host an Open while it remains owned by President Donald Trump, Darbon reiterated the R&A's stance that the focus of any Open must be solely on the golf and also voiced concerns around the infrastructure around the Ayrshire course.

"The golf course is magnificent," Darbon said. "If anything, it's better now than it ever has been, given some of the improvements that have been made to the course.

"But there are some challenges around the road and rail network, some of the accommodation provision in the surrounding area, and so we're working on what a model could look like for the future."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tina Knowles at the Billboard Women in Music 2025 held at the YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025

Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles, 71, diagnosed with breast cancer after missed screening

Video footage revealed the harrowing moment a diver thrashes in the water off Hadera, north-west Israel.

Swimmer mauled by shark in front of crowd of beachgoers as police search for missing man

Police use synthetic DNA to raid off licences

Police use synthetic DNA to raid off licences selling £150,000 of goods stolen from supermarkets

Exclusive
The youngsters were captured on Dawn's doorbell camera on Saturday (April 12) afternoon, as they walked onto to the property with a flare

Knock and run! Shocking CCTV footage shows children launching smoke grenade at family home

Images of the Pope in an open casket have been released

World leaders confirm plans to attend Pope Francis’ funeral - as pontiff's thoughts on death and afterlife emerge

Ambulances sit at the accident and emergency at the Glasgow Royal hospital on January 5, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Scottish government under fire for ‘dangerously long waits’ in A&E as some patients spend over 12 hours waiting

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

Adrian Bayford, 54, from Lancashire, was the joint winner of a EuroMillions draw in 2012, with his then-wife Gillian.

£148 million EuroMillions lottery winner 'leaves mansion to move in with his mum'

Alexa Chung is selling her wardrobe on second-hand marketplace Vinted

Supermodel Alexa Chung selling her wardrobe on Vinted

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed

Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann charged with stalking after Bristol Airport arrest

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann pleads not guilty to stalking parents of missing girl

Mr de Menezes, a 27-year-old Brazilian electrician, was mistaken for one of the suspects because they were linked to the same block of flats.

Jean Charles de Menezes' mother says 'everyone should watch' show about police killing son in botched terror shooting

UK firms

UK firms put the brakes on investment plans post tariffs, survey finds

The Vivienne died at home in Chorlton-by-Backford, Cheshire, on January 5 after taking ketamine

The Vivienne hid ketamine relapse struggle from family members ‘to protect them’

People with an inherited blood disorder have actively avoided seeking ambulance care because of past negative experiences.

Sickle cell patients have faced ‘poor care’ from ambulance staff

A performer in costume speaks to a police officer during the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival

Fears Notting Hill Carnival could turn into Hillsborough-style 'mass casualty event'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Vatican reports Pope Francis' final testament in full

Pope Francis requests 'simple' funeral - as Pontiff's final testament released in full

Lineker was grilled about the furore in March 2023 over his tweet comparing the then British government’s asylum policy with 1930s Germany.

Gary Lineker believes bosses wanted him to leave Match Of The Day and he regrets tweets ‘damage’
South Yorkshire Police responded to calls from Almond Avenue, in Armthorpe, Doncaster, shortly after 11.30pm on Easter Sunday

Two women rushed to hospital after shots fired by intruder in 'targeted attack', with gunman still at large
Amelie said she deactivated her Only Fans account, but the image resurfaced when she relaunched her profile this year.

'Brazen' NHS worker took Only Fans picture in hospital morgue

Images of the Pope in an open casket have been released

Pope's funeral to take place on Saturday as Vatican releases new photos of his coffin

Commodore James Blackmore RN, Commander Carrier Strike Group, onboard HMS Prince of Wales docked at HM Naval Base Portsmouth, as they prepare the carrier

UK aircraft carrier to set off on eight-month Pacific voyage to send 'powerful message' amid China tensions
The world is mourning the death of Pope Francis

Cardinals to gather in the Vatican for first time since Pope Francis' death - as the world mourns
File photo of police in Ecuador

'British man' set on fire and beaten to death by mob in Ecuador

GMB union members on the picket line outside Shieldhall Waste Water Treatment works in Govan, Glasgow

Scottish Water staff strike over pay dispute

People paying for parking in a car park at a pay and display ticket machine.

'Thousands of drivers wrongly hit with parking tickets' - with machines 'set up to trap you', campaigners claim

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has described the name American Riviera Orchard as a 'word salad'

Meghan labels her old brand name American Riviera Orchard a ‘word salad’

The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland in Pontypridd, Wales. The Prince and Princess of Wales will spend their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland celebrating rural communities.

William and Kate to spend 14th wedding anniversary visiting remote Scottish island

King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis

Inside King and Queen's ‘significant and special’ meeting with Pope in Pontiff's final weeks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News