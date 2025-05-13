Goodison Park saved: Everton women to use stadium as new home

13 May 2025, 16:51

Goodison Park will become the home of Everton’s women’s team from next season
Goodison Park will become the home of Everton’s women’s team from next season. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Goodison Park will become the home of Everton’s women’s team from next season, the club have announced.

The men’s team are preparing to bid an emotional farewell to the ground ahead of their move to the newly-built stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

But Goodison Park will instead host Women’s Super League matches, with the women’s side moving from their nearby current home in Walton Hall Park.

Everton’s women’s team will begin using the stadium after the men's team move to newly-built Bramley-Moore Dock
Everton’s women’s team will begin using the stadium after the men's team move to newly-built Bramley-Moore Dock. Picture: Alamy

Everton captain Megan Finnigan said: “This move is a testament to where the women’s game is right now and, more importantly, where it is heading.

"Goodison is a magical stadium with a deep heritage and close ties to the local community.

“Leading the team out for that first home match of next season will be nothing short of a career highlight – and the prospect of what Everton Women can become with such an iconic ground to call our home is hugely exciting.”

The decision follows a review of the Goodison Legacy project, which was launched in 2020, by the Friedkin Group following its takeover of the club in December.

Goodison Park will also stage some academy matches, while there will be a programme of stadium upgrades ahead of the new season.

Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “We know how treasured Goodison is, not only to every Evertonian but to the game itself, and being able to keep such an iconic stadium at the heart of the legacy project is something that has been incredibly important to us.

“The women’s game has grown significantly in recent years and we believe that growth will continue and accelerate.“We’re under no illusions, there are obstacles we need to overcome to make this a success both practically and economically, but we’re confident that we will overcome those challenges.”

