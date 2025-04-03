Grand National 2025 runners and riders confirmed as full 34-horse line-up revealed

3 April 2025, 11:41

Full runners and riders confirmed for Saturday's Grand National
Full runners and riders confirmed for Saturday's Grand National. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Defending champion I Am Maximus heads the 34 declarations for Saturday's Randox Grand National at Aintree.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was a seven-and-a-half-length winner last year and while he is off an 8lb higher mark this term, he is again among the leading lights with Paul Townend keeping faith despite two lacklustre runs this year.

Mullins runs six in total, including Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West and Meetingofthewaters, with fellow Irish trainer Gavin Cromwell also holding a strong hand with ante-post favourite Stumptown joined by Vanillier and Perceval Legallois.

Jockey Paul Townend, ridding I Am Maximus, celebrates after winning the Randox Grand National
Jockey Paul Townend, ridding I Am Maximus, celebrates after winning the Randox Grand National. Picture: Alamy

The Shark Hanlon-trained Hewick is another popular pick while Iroko is the leading British hope for Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero having been aimed at the race all season.

Paul Nicholls fields a five-strong team headed by Kandoo Kid and with no withdrawals from the top 34 horses confirmed on Monday, it is Gordon Elliott's Duffle Coat who makes the cut as the final runner.

Grand National runners and riders

4.00pm, Saturday 5th April

1 I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland P Townend

2 Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch

3 Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P W Mullins

4 Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Brian Hayes

5 Hewick (IRE) 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Gavin Sheehan

6 Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore

7 Appreciate It (IRE) 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe

8 Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland Jonathan Burke

9 Conflated (IRE) 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jordan Gainford

10 Stumptown (IRE) 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue

11 Hitman (FR) 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell

12 Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies

13 Bravemansgame (FR) 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley

14 Chantry House (IRE) 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson James Bowen

15 Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton Harry Skelton

16 Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland Mark Walsh

17 Kandoo Kid (FR) 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden

18 Iroko (FR) 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Jonjo O'Neill Jr

19 Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney Ireland J J Slevin

20 Senior Chief 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe

21 Idas Boy (IRE) 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips Harry Bannister

22 Fil Dor (FR) 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing

23 Broadway Boy (IRE) 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy

24 Coko Beach (FR) 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland Jody McGarvey

25 Stay Away Fay (IRE) 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Paul O'Brien

26 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Danny Mullins

27 Monbeg Genius (IRE) 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill Nick Scholfield

28 Vanillier (FR) 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland Sean Flanagan

29 Horantzau d'Airy (FR) 8 10 6 Mr Jim Gill Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings

30 Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville

31 Celebre d'Allen (FR) 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Micheal Nolan

32 Three Card Brag (IRE) 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland Sean Bowen

33 Twig 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling Beau Morgan

34 Duffle Coat (IRE) 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland Danny Gilligan

Reserves: Shakem Up'Arry, Roi Mage, Favori de Champdou, Fantastic Lady

