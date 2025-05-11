25 football fans hospitalised - one with life-threatening injuries - after pitch invasion

25 people have been injured at a pitch invasion at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

25 football fans have been hospitalised - one with life-threatening injuries - after a pitch invasion in Germany.

Thousands stormed the field at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion following their 6-1 win over Ulm, securing them a place in the Bundesliga for the first time since suffering relegation in 2017-18.

However, the celebrations quickly turned chaotic and dangerous, with scores of injuries.

44 people required medical attention, according to Hamburg's fire department.

19 suffered serious injuries, five had minor injuries, and one is in life-threatening condition.

Police forces secure the players' tunnel from HSV fans who stormed the pitch after the match. Picture: Alamy

Fans of Hamburg SV celebrate and invade the pitch. Picture: Getty

The Hamburg Fire Department launched a major emergency medical response to support emergency services at the site.

Around 65 emergency personnel from the rescue service and fire brigade were deployed in response.