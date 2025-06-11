Harry Kane wants England to learn from 3-1 defeat to Senegal after team booed off pitch

11 June 2025, 13:21

England's Harry Kane during the international friendly match at The City Ground, Nottingham
England's Harry Kane during the international friendly match at The City Ground, Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Harry Kane insists England can use their 3-1 defeat to Senegal on Tuesday to “learn and appreciate” the level they need to reach.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 31-year-old got England off to a flying start when he scored from close range in the seventh minute of the game - making his 73rd goal for his country.

However, Ismaila Sarr’s equaliser five minutes before the break shifted the momentum before second-half strikes from Habib Diarra and Cheikh Sabaly earned Senegal victory and handed Thomas Tuchel his first defeat as England boss.

England thought that they had equalised to make it 2-2 but Jude Bellingham’s effort was ruled out following a lengthy VAR check after the ball seemingly came off Levi Colwill’s arm from a set-piece.

Kane was upset with some of the officiating at the City Ground but felt defeat may not be a bad thing for a team that is trying to learn from a new boss.

Read more: Tuchel insists ‘no need to panic’ as England booed off for second time in four days after shock defeat against Senegal

Read more: England beat West Indies by four wickets to take 2-0 lead following second T20 international

England manager Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during the international friendly
England manager Thomas Tuchel on the touchline during the international friendly. Picture: Alamy

Kane said: “It might feel a bit different but sometimes nights like tonight are not a terrible thing… to learn and appreciate how hard it is to win against any team.”

“I thought throughout the whole game the standard (of officiating) wasn’t high enough.

“It’s not an excuse but it did change the game because at 2-2 the momentum is on our side.”

Tuchel has been in charge since March and his reign began with three successive clean sheets before Tuesday’s defensive collapse.

Kane believes a range of issues have led to England’s stumbling form recently.

He added: “There’s some ideas that we know are new for the guys. We have new players coming into the team that haven’t got experience at international level. There’s a mixture of things but there’s no excuses."

Senegal's Habib Diarra scores their side's second goal of the game
Senegal's Habib Diarra scores their side's second goal of the game. Picture: Alamy

“We’re not going to meet again for a couple of months but we know the World Cup’s going to come round really fast so every camp is really important right now," he said.

Tuchel made 10 changes to the side that beat Andorra 1-0 three days previously, with Trevoh Chalobah handed his first cap and playing the full 90 minutes alongside Chelsea team-mate Colwill.

The night did not go how the 25-year-old may have wanted and he felt Senegal wanted victory more.

Chalobah said: “I just felt they maybe wanted it a bit more than us today.

“You could see the desire. We had a couple chances but when it did go 1-0 I don’t think we capitalised on that.

“It did hurt us because it’s the first game we’ve lost with the new manager and we wanted a 100 per cent streak. But we’ve just got to learn from it.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ten people were killed in the attack

Austrian school shooter pictured for first time as it's revealed he 'begged mum for forgiveness' in chilling video

Philip Culling, 52, was one of two child protection officers at the Godolphin and Latymer School in west London.

Deputy headteacher at top public school who had sex with pupil in cupboard banned from teaching

A mass unmarked grave at the former site of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Co Galway

First mass exhumation of children's graves to begin at Irish mother and baby home next week

Fabio Fognini and Corentin Moutet shared a tense handshake after the Frenchman's victory

‘Look at me, you PIG’ snaps tennis star during tense handshake on court after defeat

Sam and mum Jo travelled across Mexico and Argentina together

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner’s cause of death revealed

A dedicated gardener gently waters her flourishing plants, banner

Millions missing out on water bill support due to 'unmeterable' homes

A man reacts in front of candles at a school where a shooting took place on June 10

Pipe bomb and farewell letter found at home of Austria school shooter, say police

The San José, a Spanish ship, sunk after being attacked off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia.

'Holy grail' shipwreck with £15,000,000,000 worth of treasure found in Caribbean

Tijjani Reijnders has joined Manchester City from Milan and takes the club’s spending this year to £288m.

Manchester City continue summer spending spree with new £46million Dutch midfielder

'Telling Derek about my heart condition would have killed him,' admits Kate Garraway

'Telling Derek about my heart condition would have killed him,' admits Kate Garraway as she opens up on health battle

Phineas Float, Jonathan Collyer, and Lisa Stocker who are accused of smuggling nearly a kilogram (over two pounds) of cocaine into Indonesia sit inside the courtroom at Denpasar District Court

'I was framed': British mother facing death penalty in Bali for 'smuggling cocaine in Angel Delight' claims stitch-up

A TV ad for Twix showing a man with flowing hair involved in a car chase and crash that results in his and an identical, caramel-coloured car sandwiched on top of each other, has been banned

Twix advert banned for encouraging unsafe driving

Police searching for Madeleine McCann clues uncovered buried guns and bone fragments

Madeleine McCann police find ‘two buried guns' near prime suspect's abandoned house

Claudia Winkleman (left) and Tess Daly arriving at the red carpet launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly 'to be recognised' in King's Birthday Honours list

One of the Red Arrows Hawk T1 jets comes in to land at Liverpool John Lennon Airport. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team are staying overnight in Liverpool before continuing their their journey from RAF Lossiemouth.

RAF hits back over claims Red Arrows 'in crisis' after legendary display team forced to plunder old planes for parts

A vehicle is set alight during an anti-immigration demonstration in Ballymena

Anti-immigration unrest leaves 17 officers injured in Ballymena as police chief slams 'dangerous' underfunding

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester City have unveiled French star Rayan Cherki ahead of Club World Cup

Manchester City seal £30.5million deal for France midfielder Rayan Cherki ahead of Club World Cup
Harry Brook and England with the vitality trophy during the 3rd Vitality IT20 between England and West Indies at Utilita Bowl.

England complete T20 series clean sweep to continue Harry Brook’s winning start

Orlando Bloom's two-hour procedure took place at Clarify Clinic in London

Orlando Bloom pays £10k treatment to remove microplastics from his blood

Rough sleeping is set to be decriminalised in England and Wales

Rough sleeping to be decriminalised in England and Wales under plans to ditch 'pernicious' 200-year-old law
A 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester has been named locally as Ibrahima Seck

Three teenage boys charged with the murder of 14-year-old Manchester schoolboy Ibrahima Seck
Health leaders are now urging people to be cautious when considering cosmetic procedures.

Vampire facial warning issued after cleaning concerns at Wolverhampton clinic

An elderly old age pensioner sits with his hands on a walking stick in a care home.

Gut bacteria changes could be ‘warning sign for worsening Parkinson’s symptoms’

Karen Bass says the restrictions will be in force in downtown areas of LA from 8pm to 6am local time (4am to 2pm UK time).

Los Angeles mayor imposes curfew 'to stop the looting' on fifth day of clashes against immigration raids
The report added that it should become easier for parents to organise “safe play” in their streets, and there should be a national ban on “No Ball Games” signs.

'Too much screen time, not enough play': Calls to ban ‘No Ball Games’ signs to reduce children's reliance on smartphones
The ASA did not uphold complaints about Price appearing to be unhealthily thin, and concluded that the ad was not irresponsible on that basis.

'Not empowering - just objectifying': Advertising watchdog bans Diesel ad featuring Katie Price

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate, Princess of Wales, in the photography studio at the V&A East Storehouse

Kate gets hands-on with 'eclectic' exhibits on solo visit to V&A's storehouse

Robert Harris, author of Conclave, was formally made a CBE by Charles for services to literature in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace today (Tuesday).

King ‘told Conclave author he watched papal selection film’

Meghan ran along a sunny beach in the picture.

Meghan shares carefree beach picture after being accused of 'cringeworthy' hospital room video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News