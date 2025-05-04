Harry Kane wins first major trophy as Bayern Munich crowned German champions for 33rd time

By Henry Moore

England captain Harry Kane has won his first major trophy as Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title to be crowned champions for the 33rd time.

The former Tottenham striker has faced criticism and mockery over the years for his lack of silverware but, after Bayer Leverkusen failed to win on Sunday, Kane has officially broken the so-called “curse.”

Bayern Munich looked on course to win the German title on Saturday, but a late equaliser from RB Leipzig meant Kane and co had to wait one more day.

Following Bayer Leverkusen’s draw to Freiburg on Sunday, Kane took to Instagram to celebrate his first career trophy.

We are the Champions!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YYHC7k6ldU — Harry Kane (@HKane) May 4, 2025

He was pictured singing Queen’s We Are The Champions alongside his Bayern teammates.

Throughout his career, Kane has played in a slew of finals both with Tottenham and England, but success alluded him until now.

Kane missed out on last year’s title, despite scoring 36 goals and winning the European Golden Shoe, due to Leverkusen’s historic campaign, which saw Xabi Alonso’s side go invincible in the league.

With 24 goals this season, Kane has played a central role in helping Vincent Kompany’s side to glory.

He also looks likely to become the first player in German history to win the Golden Boot in his first two seasons in the Bundesliga.

Leverkusen's Bundesliga title triumph last season briefly halted Bayern's stranglehold on the competition after they had been champions for 11 successive years.

That run is the longest period of dominance by one club in Europe's major leagues, while all bar one of Bayern's 34 title successes have been achieved in the last 56 years.