Harry Maguire seals Europa League quarter-finals victory for Manchester United

17 April 2025, 23:25

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins.
By Alice Padgett

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins in Old Trafford's long history as Manchester United came back to secure a scarcely believable 5-4 extra-time win against 10-man Lyon and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

There was no room for error as the Red Devils' 14th place in the Premier League standings meant a first European defeat of the campaign would end their hopes of saving a miserable season with silverware and continental qualification.

Corentin Tolisso and Nicolas Tagliafico cancelled out Manuel Ugarte and Diogo Dalot goals to take the match to extra-time on Thursday night, when United were staring down the barrel of a humiliating quarter-final exit.

Lyon made light work of Tolisso's sending off as Rayan Cherki saw his strike followed by Alexandre Lacazette's penalty as the hosts faced the prospect of a first season without European football since 2014-15.

Despite their flaws in recent years, United have frequently shown they can fight until the end.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire celebrate following the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, second leg match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Picture date: Thursday April 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Bruno Fernandes' 114th minute spot-kick brought hope, substitute Kobbie Mainoo's 120th-minute goal sparked bedlam and moments later Maguire's header sent the home faithful into dreamland, sealing a 7-6 aggregate win and semi-final date with Athletic Bilbao.

"Never gonna stop!" read a giant tifo featuring the five United captains to have lifted European trophies and proved a prescient message on a night that got off to a dream start.

Fernandes followed a fine run behind by playing back to Alejandro Garnacho, whose fantastic touch and awareness saw him cutback for Ugarte to slot home in the 10th minute.

Andre Onana, looking to atone for last week's errors, pushed over Paul Akouokou's header before stopping Cherki ending a mazy run with a fine goal.

Fernandes met a long ball with a fantastic volley that rattled the crossbar and the skipper went close again, before Dalot outmuscled Tagliafico when meeting Maguire's diagonal pass before sneaking an effort home.

Garnacho could not beat Perri after impressively leaving a Lyon defender on the deck early in the second half.

United continued in control until the 71st minute, when their inability to clear a free-kick resulted in Lacazette flicking on for skipper Tolisso to nod home from six yards.

Leny Yoro's incredible headed block and an Onana save were followed by a 77th-minute leveller as Tagliafico managed to direct the ball over the line before a scrambling Onana could stop it.

United were rocked on their heels but the match looked to have swayed their way in the 89th minute when Tolisso was shown a second yellow for clipping Yoro.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring their side's fifth goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, second leg match at the Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Picture date: Thursday April 17, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Fernandes tried to sneak the resulting free-kick in at the near post, but Perri just managed to push it wide as the tie went to extra-time.

United stumbled through the first period without creating a clear-cut chance and Lyon punished them, with substitute Malick Fofana causing problems before Cherki smartly slammed home.

Things went from bad to worse as Luke Shaw caught Fofana in the box, with Lacazette beating Onana from the spot and seemingly ending the tie in the 110th minute.

But the drama had just begun, with Fernandes converting a penalty awarded for a foul on Casemiro upon VAR review.

Mainoo showed incredible composure amid the storm to make space to bend home a leveller, before Maguire heading home Casemiro's cross at the far post to settle an unforgettable tie.

