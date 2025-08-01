Jewellery and luxury items allegedly stolen from £5 million home of ex-Premier League boss

By Rebecca Henrys

Masked robbers allegedly broke into ex-Premier League manager Harry Redknapp's house and stole his wife's jewellery.

Robbers allegedly used a hammer to break down the door of Redknapp's £5 million property in Poole last Friday night while the couple were out.

It is believed they knew the layout of the house before entering, possibly due to a Right Move advertisement for the home.

A source told the Sun: "The raiders were all masked up.

"They used lump hammers and a sledgehammer to smash the front door open.

"They were caught on CCTV ­cameras breaking in and trying to ransack the property looking for valuables.

"It was clearly organised and they must have known the house was empty at the time."

The property is located near Branksome Dene Beach in Poole, an area where houses are sold for upwards of £1 million.

According to people familiar with the incident, the robbers were caught on CCTV helping themselves to Redknapp's wife Sandra's jewellery and other luxury items.

Officers have confirmed that they are investigating a burglary, but they have yet to make any arrests.

Dorset Police said: “We received a report of a burglary at an address in Poole.

“Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the property.

“An investigation is underway into the incident.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

A spokesman for Harry told The Sun: "Harry doesn’t want to make a fuss.

"There was no one in the house at the time and we don’t want to comment on what was taken.

"It’s a matter for the police."