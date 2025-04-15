'He will be sorely missed': Sunderland coach and ex-Wimbledon winger Carlton Fairweather, 63, dies as clubs pay tribute

Sunderland coach and ex-Wimbledon midfielder Carlton Fairweather dies at 63. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The Sunderland coach and former Wimbledon player Carlton Fairweather has died at age 63.

The former football player from Camberwell was a member of the infamous 'Crazy Gang' Wimbledon FC team as they were promoted to the top flight and later formed founding members of the Premier League in 1992.

Fairweather reportedly died on Monday night surrounded by his family - as Sunderland called the coach "a beloved character behind the scenes at the Academy of Light".

In a statement on their website, Wimbledon said: "To this day Carlton is fondly remembered by the Wimbledon faithful and will be sorely missed by all those who knew him well".

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carlton Fairweather, aged 63.



A beloved character behind the scenes at the Academy of Light, Carlton passed away on Monday evening surrounded by his family and loved ones. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 15, 2025

Fairweather formed his career after working as a draughtsman.

He started out in non-League with Dulwich Hamlet, Bromley and Tooting, and Mitcham United.

At 23-year-old, he then joined the Dons - for just £3,000 - and made 164 appearances for the club and scored 28 goals.

He missed his club's 1988 FA Cup final win over Liverpool due to a broken leg.

Following his departure from Wimbledon in 1993, he played in Hong Kong, the US, with a brief stint at Carlisle United.

After taking on the role of youth coach in Wimbledon and then reserve team manager at Crystal Palace, Fairweather transferred to Sunderland and spent 22 years in a mix of coaching and community roles.

This included three seasons as manager of Sunderland Ladies.