Heartbreak for British number one Jack Draper as Casper Ruud victorious in Madrid Open final

Jack Draper in the Madrid Open final. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Jack Draper was beaten in three gruelling sets by an inspired Casper Ruud in the Madrid Open final.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 23-year-old Briton fought back to level the match after losing the opening set, but it was three-time grand slam finalist Ruud who held the edge on the crucial points.

Draper, up to fifth in the world rankings after his brilliant run in the Spanish capital and bidding for a second ATP 1000 title in two months following his Indian Wells triumph in mid-March, fell short against the Norwegian, who triumphed 7-5 3-6 6-4 in just under two-and-a-half hours.

Draper was magnanimous in defeat, praising Ruud for his performance and vowing to come back stronger.

Read more: Harry Kane wins first major trophy as Bayern Munich crowned German champions for 33rd time

Jack Draper of Great Britain reacts against Casper Ruud of Norway during the Men Singles Final of Mutua Madrid Open 2025. Picture: Getty

He said: “I’d like to congratulate Casper. A first ATP 1000 Masters win for you. I think you really deserve this, the way you played today.

“You were braver than me in the key moments. You’ve had some very good years on the tour, so I want to congratulate you and the rest of your team for all your hard work.

“This loss hurts. This sport is brutal, but I think this loss is going to make me better, so I’ll keep trying. I’ll come back next year.”

Ruud was also full of praise for his opponent, adding: “What a player you are already, at a young age. The player you’ve become on all surfaces.

“You’re a threat to everyone now, it doesn’t matter where or when, I think the sky’s the limit for you.

“Unbelievable effort this couple of weeks and your team as well. Keep going. It’s an honour to watch you play. Luckily it was my day today.”

Draper looked to be in control early in the first set as he set off in pursuit of a first ATP clay-court crown, forcing the first break of serve to lead 3-1, but from 5-3 down Ruud launched a superb counter-offensive.

The 14th seed reeled off four successive games, breaking back to level it up at 5-5 and taking the first set in 52 minutes.

The turnaround left Draper furious as he remonstrated with himself and his coach, but he quickly regrouped to play solidly before ripping a forehand winner to break Ruud for a second time and move 4-3 ahead.

Draper then showed resilience to fend off two break points in the next game to move 5-3 up before winning against the Ruud serve for the third time in the match to level it up at one set each.

The Briton produced a pivotal hold at 1-1 in the decider, surviving three break points in a game that lasted over 10 minutes to edge 2-1 ahead.

Both players came under heavy pressure on serve, with Draper letting slip two break points as Ruud drew level at 2-2 before winning the next two games to move 4-2 in front.

Draper was a point away from going 5-2 down, but dug deep to hold and trail 4-3, and after both players won their next service games, Ruud served for the title at 5-4.

The 26-year-old produced two excellent forehands to seal his first Masters 1000 title and climb back into the world top 10.