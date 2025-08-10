Horse rider dies after falling at fence during major eventing competition

10 August 2025, 06:58

A rider competes in Aston-le-Walls international horse trials in 2021.
Picture: Peter Nixon/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

A horse rider has died after falling at a fence during a major eventing competition in Northamptonshire.

Sarah Yorke, 37, could not be saved by medical professionals after the accident at the third fence at the Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials in Northamptonshire on Friday, British Eventing said in a statement.

All competition due to take place on Saturday was abandoned.

Ms Yorke’s horse, MGH HERA, was uninjured after being assessed by the on-site vets and walked back to the stable.

British Eventing described the incident as "a deeply difficult moment for the eventing community" and said there would be a full review of what happened.

Chief executive Rosie Williams said: "On behalf of everyone at British Eventing, I would like to express our deepest condolences to Sarah’s family and friends.

"The thoughts of the entire eventing community are with them at this incredibly difficult time."

Eventing brings together dressage, show jumping and cross country into one competition and is one of the few sporting events where men and women compete against one another on equal footing.

A spokesperson for British Eventing said: "A full review of the incident will now be undertaken by British Eventing in line with our established protocols.

"To respect the family’s privacy during this very sad time, no further details will be shared."

