How Arsenal could line up for 2025/26

2 June 2025, 11:43 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 11:44

Mikel Arteta is looking to refresh his squad ahead of the new Premier League season
Mikel Arteta is looking to refresh his squad ahead of the new Premier League season. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Arsenal are said to be closing in on their first two transfers of the summer window with Martin Zubimendi and Benjamin Sesko in the frame.

According to multiple reports, the Gunners are closing in on the midfielder and striker to bolster their squad after another trophyless campaign.

The transfer window opened on Sunday following the conclusion of the Champions League - although there will be a six day break during the Fifa Club World Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in need of a source of goals with no player hitting double figures in the league despite boasting the Premier League’s tightest defence.

Arsenal are hoping Sesko can rival a returning Kai Havertz for a place at the focal point of the attack. The German forward’s injury issues forced the Gunners to field Mikel Merino as a makeshift striker towards the end of the season.

Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, a former team mate of Merino, would help provide stability with the North London side tipped to lose the experienced Thomas Partey.

Reports on Monday suggest that Spaniard Zubimendi will cost £51m while RB Leipzig striker Sesko, who has 41 caps for Slovenia, could come with a £70m price tag.

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas
Former Arsenal captain William Gallas wants Mikel Arteta to spend big. Picture: Alamy

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas told the Express that Arteta will need high calibre players if they are to be within touch of dominant league winners Liverpool next term.

The French former centre back said: "Mikel Arteta knows that the next step is a clear objective, which is to win the Premier League. To lift a major trophy. The next step is to get his squad ready for that.

"He needs to have the right players to do that. Right now, he has some of the right ones, of course, but they're still missing something and everyone knows they are coming up short.

"So maybe now, finally, they're going to do what has to be done and spend big on a proven striker. They're going to need to get a reliable and prolific scorer and then the pressure shifts back on to Arteta.”

Raheem Sterling and Kieran Tierney are already on their way out of the Emirates while Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is also thought to be packing his bags as is Oleksandr Zinchenko.

How Arsenal could line up in 2025/26 with their rumoured new signings

