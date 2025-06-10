How Chelsea could line up for 2025/26

Enzo Maresca is considering his options as Chelsea prepare for the Fifa Club World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Chelsea are facing a race against time to sign Mike Maignan from Milan ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup.

With the transfer window closing for a week from 7pm on Tuesday, the Blues are looking to add the goalkeeper to their squad in time to make the trip to the US.

Enzo Maresca’s team are one of 32 playing in the expanded tournament which kicks off on Saturday and Frenchman Maignan would be a key addition.

The manager said: “I’m happy [to be there] especially because it’s a tournament that brings together the top 32 teams in the world. So, it’s very exciting to take part in such a huge competition.”

Chelsea have signed three players already since the window opened on June 1. Dario Essugo and Liam Delap have joined from Strasbourg and Ipswich respectively, but having qualified for next season’s Champions League, the south west London side will want to further strengthen.

There will be further chances for Premier League clubs to sign players once the window reopens later in June.

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is being rumoured to be wanting a deal to join Chelsea, while Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is another potential target.

To secure funds, the club has already released Jadon Sancho while Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, and Christopher Nkunku are set to follow him out of the door.

French stopper Mike Maignan could move from Milan to Chelsea this summer. Picture: Getty

If Maignan does join, it could be bad news for Robert Sanchez who has been the first choice goalkeeper this season. Kepa Arrizabalaga, a former number one, is set to leave Stamford Bridge for Arsenal having been on loan at Bournemouth for the 2024/25 season.

Here is how Chelsea could line up next season if their transfer targets are confirmed.