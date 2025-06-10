How Chelsea could line up for 2025/26

10 June 2025, 09:52 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 09:57

Enzo Maresca is considering his options as Chelsea prepare for the Fifa Club World Cup
Enzo Maresca is considering his options as Chelsea prepare for the Fifa Club World Cup. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Chelsea are facing a race against time to sign Mike Maignan from Milan ahead of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the transfer window closing for a week from 7pm on Tuesday, the Blues are looking to add the goalkeeper to their squad in time to make the trip to the US.

Enzo Maresca’s team are one of 32 playing in the expanded tournament which kicks off on Saturday and Frenchman Maignan would be a key addition.

The manager said: “I’m happy [to be there] especially because it’s a tournament that brings together the top 32 teams in the world. So, it’s very exciting to take part in such a huge competition.”

Chelsea have signed three players already since the window opened on June 1. Dario Essugo and Liam Delap have joined from Strasbourg and Ipswich respectively, but having qualified for next season’s Champions League, the south west London side will want to further strengthen.

Read also: How Arsenal could line up for 2025/26

There will be further chances for Premier League clubs to sign players once the window reopens later in June.

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is being rumoured to be wanting a deal to join Chelsea, while Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens is another potential target.

To secure funds, the club has already released Jadon Sancho while Raheem Sterling, Joao Felix, and Christopher Nkunku are set to follow him out of the door.

French stopper Mike Maignan could move from Milan to Chelsea this summer
French stopper Mike Maignan could move from Milan to Chelsea this summer. Picture: Getty

If Maignan does join, it could be bad news for Robert Sanchez who has been the first choice goalkeeper this season. Kepa Arrizabalaga, a former number one, is set to leave Stamford Bridge for Arsenal having been on loan at Bournemouth for the 2024/25 season.

Read also: How could Manchester City line up next season?

Here is how Chelsea could line up next season if their transfer targets are confirmed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sian Warren, 34, and Daniel McDonald, 36, were arrested and charged with importing class B drugs

British couple charged with trying to smuggle 51kg of cannabis into UK in their luggage

Eurostar claimed a 'new golden age of international sustainable travel is here'

All the stations the Eurostar will serve from UK under plans

Doctor holds an injection needle after having given a vaccination

Record number of travel-linked typhoid cases as experts urge travellers to 'remain alert'

Bar staff at work

Jobless rate surges to highest since 2021 while pay growth eases sharply as tax hikes kick in

AUSTRIA-SHOOTING-SCHOOL

At least 10 dead and 28 injured after shooting rampage in Austrian school

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen will make her debut as a children's author with seven new books

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen 'absolutely delighted' as she announces 'dream' career change

A 36-year-old woman was found dead at the home of Coulter Road

Man charged with murder of 36-year-old woman

The disruption followed a protest in the Clonavon Terrace part of the town, which was the area in which a serious sexual assault on a girl occurred over the weekend.

Houses set on fire and missiles thrown at police in Northern Ireland following protest over alleged sexual assault

London, UK. 21st May, 2025. People walk past the Marks and Spencer store on Oxford Street as the company says that it will lose an estimated 300 million pounds in profits from the recent cyber attack.

M&S resumes online orders following £300m cyber attack

lawyers

Legal aid lawyers face 'chaos' following cyber attack - as some left 'in tears' and having 'sleepless nights'

Exclusive
LBC can reveal South American cartels dumped over £200 million worth of cocaine into the English Channel last year.

South American cartels target the Channel in £200 million plan to get cocaine into Britain

Exclusive
Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Holds A Press Conference In Port Talbot

Reform membership drops by 3000 in past week amid 'burqa ban' row

The IT Crowd star will join the HBO TV show of the popular fantasy novel series to play Molly Weasley.

British star revealed to play Molly Weasley in in new Harry Potter TV series

England head coach Thomas Tuchel during a training session at St George's Park.

Thomas Tuchel feels Club World Cup absence gives Liverpool and Arsenal 'huge advantage'

The NHS needs one million regular blood donors to maintain its blood supply, officials have said.

'I felt betrayed': Victims of infected blood scandal to get access to new NHS psychological support service

Greta Thunberg is being deported from Israel after authorities seized her Gaza-bound ship

Greta Thunberg deported from Israel after Gaza-bound 'Freedom Flotilla' seized

Latest News

See more Latest News

Many of those polled by the GMB union reported being too scared to work, while one said they carried a baseball bat in their car to ward off attackers.

'I don’t feel safe in the UK anymore': Private hire drivers speak out over violent attacks and rising fear
Lynch syndrome is a rare condition which runs in families which puts people at a higher risk of developing cancers of the bowel, womb and ovaries.

'Too many women are being missed': Cancer risk warning as families left in the dark over genetic testing gaps
Woodland Trust warns UK forests are failing nature and climate

'Alarmingly few ancient trees left': Woodland Trust warns UK forests are failing nature and climate
A father and son at the water's edge on Brighton Beach

UK has one of 'worst statutory leave offers for fathers and other parents in the developed world', Equalities boss says
x

Mum of autistic teen 'obsessed with Hitler' who took her own life slams agencies over 'missed opportunities'
Meg Moore - Love Island star

'Too glam for a 9-to-5 job': Love Island star’s remark irks viewers in first episode of hit reality show
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Speaks At Chatham House

Brits 'better learn to speak Russian' if UK does not ramp up defence spending, Nato secretary-general warns
‘Freedom Flotilla’

Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' arrives in Israeli port

Sly And The Family Stone

Legendary funk rocker and soul musician Sly Stone dies aged 82

Protesters help news photographer Nick Stern after an injury during a protest in Compton, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations.

'US police want to win', says British photographer injured by 'plastic bullet' in LA protests amid immigration crackdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan ran along a sunny beach in the picture.

Meghan shares carefree beach picture after being accused of 'cringeworthy' hospital room video
King Charles waves to the crowds as he arrives in Lancaster for the traditional Ceremony of the Keys

'Keep drinking whisky': King Charles tells 101-year-old veteran during Lancaster Castle visit
The Prince of Wales speaking to Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

'Think big' to save the ocean, Prince William says in plea to world leaders

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News