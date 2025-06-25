How England could line-up for Euro 2025

Sarina Wiegman is plotting her best XI. Picture: Alamy / Flourish

By William Mata

England are ready to kick-off the defence of their title with Euro 2025 set to begin next week in Switzerland.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sarina Wiegman’s side will play their opening match against France on July 5 in Zurich and also play the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the Uefa competition.

The Lionesses won the competition on home soil in 2022 but will face a tricky test to qualify for the quarter finals, with the French having beaten them in the qualification round. Additionally, the Dutch are former champions, having won the 2017 tournament.

Read also: Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025

Sarina Wiegman is looking to win her second Euros with England. Picture: Alamy

If England are to go all the way again, they will need to do so without team stalwarts Fran Kirby and Mary Earps, both of whom have recently announced their international retirement. Experienced defender Millie Bright has also ruled herself out with injury.

Wiegman has denied there is a crisis facing her team, however, and has named Lauren James in her 23-woman squad - despite the Chelsea forward having been out since April.

“That is not the case,” said the Norwegian manager when asked about a potential crisis.

“We are going with these 23 to the Euros now and I feel very comfortable with this team. I am very happy with the team and I am very excited, and I am looking forward to it. For me, it doesn’t feel like a crisis at all.”

Here are some key details ahead of the football getting underway.

Read also: England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman praises Jenni Hermoso amid kissing dispute with Spain chief Rubiales

How to watch Euro 2025

All the games are free to view and will be shown across BBC1, BBC2, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITV4, and ITVX. The tournament is being held from July 2-27.

When are England playing?

Some initial dates for your diary:

France v England: July 5, 8pm

England v Netherlands: July 9, 6pm

England v Wales: July 13, 8pm

Hannah Hampton has taken over from Mary Earps as England number one. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers

Hannah Hampton (24) - Chelsea - 15 caps, 0 goals

Khiara Keating (21) - Manchester City - 0 caps, 0 goals

Anna Moorhouse (30) - Orlando Pride - 0 caps, 0 goals

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (33) - Chelsea - 133 caps, 18 goals

Alex Greenwood (31) - Manchester City - 98 caps, 7 goals

Leah Williamson (Captain) (28) - Arsenal - 57 caps, 5 goals

Jess Carter (27) - Gotham FC - 44 caps, 2 goals

Niamh Charles (26) - Chelsea - 23 caps, 0 goals

Lotte Wubben-Moy (26) - Arsenal - 13 caps, 1 goal

Esme Morgan (24) - Washington Spirit - 13 caps, 0 goals

Maya Le Tissier (23) - Manchester United - 8 caps, 0 goals

Midfielders

Keira Walsh (28) - Chelsea - 86 caps, 1 goal

Georgia Stanway (26) - Bayern Munich - 77 caps, 21 goals

Ella Toone (25) - Manchester United - 58 caps, 19 goals

Jess Park (23) - Manchester City - 19 caps, 3 goals

Grace Clinton (22) - Manchester United - 10 caps, 3 goals

Alessia Russo could lead the line for England. Picture: Alamy

Forwards

Beth Mead (30) - Arsenal - 67 caps, 35 goals

Lauren Hemp (24) - Manchester City - 63 caps, 18 goals

Chloe Kelly (27) - Arsenal - 52 caps, 8 goals

Alessia Russo (26) - Arsenal - 50 caps, 22 goals

Lauren James (23) - Chelsea - 27 caps, 7 goals

Aggie Beever-Jones (21) - Chelsea - 7 caps, 4 goals

Michelle Agyemang (19) - Brighton & Hove Albion - 1 cap, 1 goal

Standby Players

Sophie Baggaley

Laura Blindkilde Brown

Missy Bo Kearns

Lucy Parker

How could England line-up?