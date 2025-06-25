How England could line-up for Euro 2025

25 June 2025, 12:05 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 12:09

Sarina Wiegman is plotting her best XI
Sarina Wiegman is plotting her best XI. Picture: Alamy / Flourish

By William Mata

England are ready to kick-off the defence of their title with Euro 2025 set to begin next week in Switzerland.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sarina Wiegman’s side will play their opening match against France on July 5 in Zurich and also play the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the Uefa competition.

The Lionesses won the competition on home soil in 2022 but will face a tricky test to qualify for the quarter finals, with the French having beaten them in the qualification round. Additionally, the Dutch are former champions, having won the 2017 tournament.

Read also: Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025

Sarina Wiegman is looking to win her second Euros with England
Sarina Wiegman is looking to win her second Euros with England. Picture: Alamy

If England are to go all the way again, they will need to do so without team stalwarts Fran Kirby and Mary Earps, both of whom have recently announced their international retirement. Experienced defender Millie Bright has also ruled herself out with injury.

Wiegman has denied there is a crisis facing her team, however, and has named Lauren James in her 23-woman squad - despite the Chelsea forward having been out since April.

“That is not the case,” said the Norwegian manager when asked about a potential crisis.

“We are going with these 23 to the Euros now and I feel very comfortable with this team. I am very happy with the team and I am very excited, and I am looking forward to it. For me, it doesn’t feel like a crisis at all.”

Here are some key details ahead of the football getting underway.

Read also: England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman praises Jenni Hermoso amid kissing dispute with Spain chief Rubiales

How to watch Euro 2025

All the games are free to view and will be shown across BBC1, BBC2, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITV4, and ITVX. The tournament is being held from July 2-27.

When are England playing?

Some initial dates for your diary:

  • France v England: July 5, 8pm
  • England v Netherlands: July 9, 6pm
  • England v Wales: July 13, 8pm
Hannah Hampton has taken over from Mary Earps as England number one
Hannah Hampton has taken over from Mary Earps as England number one. Picture: Alamy

Who is in the England squad?

Goalkeepers

  • Hannah Hampton (24) - Chelsea - 15 caps, 0 goals
  • Khiara Keating (21) - Manchester City - 0 caps, 0 goals
  • Anna Moorhouse (30) - Orlando Pride - 0 caps, 0 goals

Defenders

  • Lucy Bronze (33) - Chelsea - 133 caps, 18 goals
  • Alex Greenwood (31) - Manchester City - 98 caps, 7 goals
  • Leah Williamson (Captain) (28) - Arsenal - 57 caps, 5 goals
  • Jess Carter (27) - Gotham FC - 44 caps, 2 goals
  • Niamh Charles (26) - Chelsea - 23 caps, 0 goals
  • Lotte Wubben-Moy (26) - Arsenal - 13 caps, 1 goal
  • Esme Morgan (24) - Washington Spirit - 13 caps, 0 goals
  • Maya Le Tissier (23) - Manchester United - 8 caps, 0 goals

Midfielders

  • Keira Walsh (28) - Chelsea - 86 caps, 1 goal
  • Georgia Stanway (26) - Bayern Munich - 77 caps, 21 goals
  • Ella Toone (25) - Manchester United - 58 caps, 19 goals
  • Jess Park (23) - Manchester City - 19 caps, 3 goals
  • Grace Clinton (22) - Manchester United - 10 caps, 3 goals
Alessia Russo could lead the line for England
Alessia Russo could lead the line for England. Picture: Alamy

Forwards

  • Beth Mead (30) - Arsenal - 67 caps, 35 goals
  • Lauren Hemp (24) - Manchester City - 63 caps, 18 goals
  • Chloe Kelly (27) - Arsenal - 52 caps, 8 goals
  • Alessia Russo (26) - Arsenal - 50 caps, 22 goals
  • Lauren James (23) - Chelsea - 27 caps, 7 goals
  • Aggie Beever-Jones (21) - Chelsea - 7 caps, 4 goals
  • Michelle Agyemang (19) - Brighton & Hove Albion - 1 cap, 1 goal

Standby Players

  • Sophie Baggaley
  • Laura Blindkilde Brown
  • Missy Bo Kearns
  • Lucy Parker

How could England line-up?

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aldi is recalling Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter because it contains milk which is not mentioned on the label. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Aldi issues urgent recall as it pulls cupboard staple from shelves over allergy risk

Gareth Southgate was knighted by Prince William at a ceremony at Windsor Palace

Gareth Southgate receives knighthood from Prince William in ceremony at Windsor Castle

FRANCE-BRITAIN-TRAIN-TRANSPORT-EUROTUNNEL

Thousands of Eurostar passengers facing cancellations and delays following cable theft

.

Heathrow's treatment of disabled flyers ‘needs improvement’, regulator says

A further 71 stores are also at risk depending on talks with landlords in order to secure improved rental deals.

Full list of River Island store closures revealed as 71 more locations as risk

At the Nato summit in The Hague, Donald Trump attacked CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times

What Donald Trump said about 'scum' in the US media and why he is so angry

x

Residents evacuated from street after explosives found in home of dead man

A huge crowd dancing to the set played by Kylie Minogue at the Glastonbury Festival 2019

Glastonbury Festival opens its gates for 2025 as revellers descend on Somerset

.

Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize recommendation withdrawn by 'bitterly disappointed' nominee

The US president stated the nuclear programme had been "totally obliterated" for "decades" to come.

Trump claims US strike on Iran 'ended the war' - as president insists nuclear sites have been 'totally obliterated'

Joanne Lees (L) and boyfriend Peter Falconio sit in their van, taken before they were ambushed by a man near Barrow Creek in July 2001. Falconio was killed and his body never found

Australian police offer reward in new bid to find murdered British backpackers body

British sex offender charged over 'fake Disneyland wedding' to girl, 9, was behind naked O2 film explosion stunt

British sex offender behind 'fake Disneyland wedding' to girl, 9, staged string of stunts including naked O2 explosion

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, northeast England.

Funeral director faces court after remains found 'relating to 254 victims' at premises

Exclusive
LBC confronted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah on the streets of Moss Side, Manchester

Revealed: Terrorist friend of Manchester Arena bomber among 550 extremists back on the streets since 7/7

Heat Pump Replacing by Professional Caucasian Heating Technician. Industrial Theme.

Make electricity cheaper so households benefit from heat pumps, advisers urge

File photo dated 21/11/22 of Gareth Southgate who reflected on his experiences in football as he called for young men in Britain to be taught belief and resilience. Issue date: Wednesday March 19, 2025.

Gareth Southgate to receive knighthood at Windsor Castle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eden Blackman and Tallia Storm pictured in 2018

Tributes pour in as Celebs Go Dating star Eden Blackman dies after long illness

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Foreign criminals to be deported earlier under new proposal

Ben Stokes celebrated another red-letter day at Headingley after Ben Duckett’s 149 inspired England to an improbable chase of 371 to down India in the first Rothesay Test

England produce more memorable Headingley heroics to win first India Test

39-year-old Jacky Jahj was previously jailed in the UK for sex offences

British sex offender charged after staging 'fake wedding' to nine-year-old girl at Disneyland Paris
Close up of Olympique Lyonnais FC jersey

Lyon to launch appeal after relegation to Ligue 2 over financial problems

Destroyed Buildings at Isfahan Nuclear Facility

US strikes on Iran 'only set nuclear programme back months' despite Trump's claim sites were 'obliterated'
The life-changing ticket was purchased in the Republic of Ireland, though the winner has not yet come forward.

EuroMillions winning numbers revealed as lucky player set to win £22m

Israeli forces attack Nuseirat Camp in Gaza

At least 44 people killed after Israel opens fire on aid trucks in Gaza, eye witnesses report
US President Donald Trump in the Hague

Trump refuses to commit to NATO Article 5 as US piles pressure on allies to boost defence spending
.

Four arrested after British scientist found dismembered in a suitcase in Colombia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall in 2019.

Trump’s state visit 'set for September' as King and US leader’s busy diaries blamed for delay
Britain's King Charles III greets young artists during a reception at St James's Palace

King and Queen meet artists to celebrate 25 years of Royal Drawing School

The Princess Royal has officially opened a new coastguard centre at the King's former school.

Princess Anne opens new coast guard centre at King’s former school, replacing watchtower which Charles used

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News