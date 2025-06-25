Aasmah Mir 1pm - 4pm
How England could line-up for Euro 2025
25 June 2025, 12:05 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 12:09
England are ready to kick-off the defence of their title with Euro 2025 set to begin next week in Switzerland.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Sarina Wiegman’s side will play their opening match against France on July 5 in Zurich and also play the Netherlands and Wales in Group D of the Uefa competition.
The Lionesses won the competition on home soil in 2022 but will face a tricky test to qualify for the quarter finals, with the French having beaten them in the qualification round. Additionally, the Dutch are former champions, having won the 2017 tournament.
Read also: Sarina Wiegman’s assistant Arjan Veurink to leave England role after Euro 2025
If England are to go all the way again, they will need to do so without team stalwarts Fran Kirby and Mary Earps, both of whom have recently announced their international retirement. Experienced defender Millie Bright has also ruled herself out with injury.
Wiegman has denied there is a crisis facing her team, however, and has named Lauren James in her 23-woman squad - despite the Chelsea forward having been out since April.
“That is not the case,” said the Norwegian manager when asked about a potential crisis.
“We are going with these 23 to the Euros now and I feel very comfortable with this team. I am very happy with the team and I am very excited, and I am looking forward to it. For me, it doesn’t feel like a crisis at all.”
Here are some key details ahead of the football getting underway.
Read also: England women's football coach Sarina Wiegman praises Jenni Hermoso amid kissing dispute with Spain chief Rubiales
How to watch Euro 2025
All the games are free to view and will be shown across BBC1, BBC2, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITV4, and ITVX. The tournament is being held from July 2-27.
When are England playing?
Some initial dates for your diary:
- France v England: July 5, 8pm
- England v Netherlands: July 9, 6pm
- England v Wales: July 13, 8pm
Who is in the England squad?
Goalkeepers
- Hannah Hampton (24) - Chelsea - 15 caps, 0 goals
- Khiara Keating (21) - Manchester City - 0 caps, 0 goals
- Anna Moorhouse (30) - Orlando Pride - 0 caps, 0 goals
Defenders
- Lucy Bronze (33) - Chelsea - 133 caps, 18 goals
- Alex Greenwood (31) - Manchester City - 98 caps, 7 goals
- Leah Williamson (Captain) (28) - Arsenal - 57 caps, 5 goals
- Jess Carter (27) - Gotham FC - 44 caps, 2 goals
- Niamh Charles (26) - Chelsea - 23 caps, 0 goals
- Lotte Wubben-Moy (26) - Arsenal - 13 caps, 1 goal
- Esme Morgan (24) - Washington Spirit - 13 caps, 0 goals
- Maya Le Tissier (23) - Manchester United - 8 caps, 0 goals
Midfielders
- Keira Walsh (28) - Chelsea - 86 caps, 1 goal
- Georgia Stanway (26) - Bayern Munich - 77 caps, 21 goals
- Ella Toone (25) - Manchester United - 58 caps, 19 goals
- Jess Park (23) - Manchester City - 19 caps, 3 goals
- Grace Clinton (22) - Manchester United - 10 caps, 3 goals
Forwards
- Beth Mead (30) - Arsenal - 67 caps, 35 goals
- Lauren Hemp (24) - Manchester City - 63 caps, 18 goals
- Chloe Kelly (27) - Arsenal - 52 caps, 8 goals
- Alessia Russo (26) - Arsenal - 50 caps, 22 goals
- Lauren James (23) - Chelsea - 27 caps, 7 goals
- Aggie Beever-Jones (21) - Chelsea - 7 caps, 4 goals
- Michelle Agyemang (19) - Brighton & Hove Albion - 1 cap, 1 goal
Standby Players
- Sophie Baggaley
- Laura Blindkilde Brown
- Missy Bo Kearns
- Lucy Parker