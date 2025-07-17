How can Liverpool afford so many players?

17 July 2025, 15:16 | Updated: 17 July 2025, 15:17

Bournemouth, UK. 01st Feb, 2025. AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League -
Bald ambition: Arne Slot had a successful first season in charge but seems to be aiming for the stratosphere with his new signings. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Liverpool have spent more than £170m on players already this summer, but their spending spree may be set to continue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League in May, but, in an ominous sight for their rivals, they look set to further strengthen by adding a striker to their burgeoning roster.

Jeremie Frimpong was the first flutter, joining for £30m from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, who departed for Real Madrid on a free (although £10m was ultimately received for the right back to join in time for the Club World Cup).

Next was Milos Kerkez, the left back joining from Bournemouth for £40m, and then Florian Wirtz came in for a British record £108m. The German is a versatile attacker and appeared to be the finishing touch to Liverpool’s forward line, but Slot has other ideas.

Read also: How Liverpool could line up in 2025/26

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez (9) during the Preston North End FC v Liverpool FC Pre-Season Friendly match at Deepdale, Preston, England
Could Darwin Nunez be sold to recoup some of the spending this summer? Picture: Alamy

It appears that Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, considered a primary target for a new striker, is out of reach but Liverpool are lining up a £70m bid for Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Signing the Frenchmen would bring the total spend to £240m, but it appears that Liverpool were even prepared to splash £130m to sign Isak alone had the Swede been available.

The club has also tied down large new deals for Mohammed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk.

As well as the £10m for Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have only otherwise sold Jarell Quansah for £34m, Caoimhín Kelleher for £10.5m, and Nat Phillips for around £2m. The side has also lost Diogo Jota, who tragically died on July 3.

It begs the question as to how Liverpool can afford such expensive signings.

Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa (14) during the Preston North End FC v Liverpool FC at Deepdale, Preston, England, United Kingdom on 13 July 2025
Enrico Chiesa arrived for £10m last summer. Picture: Alamy

Low-cost signings in previous summers

Even in a world where clubs are needing to ensure they meet PSR rules, which limit clubs to losses of £105m over a three year period, Liverpool are well within their limits.

Last summer only Federico Chiesa arrived for £10m and Giorgi Mamardashvili came in for £25m and this was on the back of several lean summers of spending. Since 2019 they have consistently been in the bottom half of spenders in the Premier League, despite their consistently high finishing position.

Their financial headroom means that a top-level striker is well within their budget.

Premier League winnings

Liverpool might even have surprised themselves by winning the Premier League, but the job of defending their title has got a whole lot easier after they netted the £175m of prize money.

Premier League earnings are a big deal for all teams. Arsenal, who came second, took home a fairly sizable £171m, while even Southampton, who came 20th and last, pocketed £109.2m.

A drone image of Anfield with tributes outside in memory of Liverpool player Diogo Jota, on Sybil Road near Anfield.
Growing gains: Anfield has expanded. Picture: Alamy

Expanded stadium

Anfield now boasts a commanding 61,000 capacity, which is comparable with rivals Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham, if a little behind Old Trafford’s 74,310.

The club has made efforts to massively increase box office turnover in recent years, with the Anfield Road End extension being completed in 2024.

New kit deal with Adidas

An additional £60m per season has been gained in a deal with shirt maker Adidas, a profitable and also retrospective move, with the German manufacturer having supplied kits from 1985 to 1996 and then from 2006 to 2012.

“Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family,” said Billy Hogan, the club’s chief executive officer, when the deal was announced in March.

Liverpool had their kits made by Nike from 2020 in a deal that was worth £30m per season.

Silvio Berlusconi shown here with Filippo Inzaghi (right) celebrating with the trophy on the pitch, after the UEFA Champions League Final between AC Milan and Liverpool at Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece.
Filippo Inzaghi scored twice for Milan to defeat Liverpool in the 2007 Champions League final. Picture: Alamy

Pre-season tour of Asia

Another money spinner is a pre-season tour of Asia, which will feature friendlies against Milan and Yokohama, to be played in Hong Kong and Japan, respectively.

The tour begins next week with the game against Milan, 20 years after their classic Champions League final, and 18 years after the re-match. Liverpool won the first and Milan the second, but the Hong Kong tie is hardly being billed as a decider.

Potential further sales to come

Should a new striker arrive, it might mean the door for Darwin Nunez, the Uruguayan forward who has not set the world alight since an £85m transfer in 2022.

Chiesa barely played last season, as first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker might not appreciate his number one spot being contested by Mamardashvili. Additionally, Liverpool is said to have rejected a £55m offer from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz. Harvey Elliott has been linked to West Ham.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

File photo dated 17/11/2024 of Olivia Smith. Arsenal have made Olivia Smith the first £1million player in the women’s game after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool. Issue date: Thursday July 17, 2025.

Olivia Smith becomes first £1m female footballer as striker signs to Arsenal from Liverpool

The Wyrley and Essington Canal and Pier Street Bridge, Brownhills, West Midlands, England, UK

£10,000 reward for information about alleged murder of newborn found in canal

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert

Moment Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' exposes horrified tech tycoon's 'affair' with HR chief

High Road in Wood Green

Teenagers charged after 11 police officers attacked by ‘shoplifters’

Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, met with tourism leaders at Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers to urge them to “supercharge” the roll out of devices.

Ministers want tourist attractions including theme parks to ‘supercharge’ EV infrastructure

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire.

Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

South John Street in St Helens

Murder investigation launched after pensioners die in arson attack

A group of police officers and civilians stand outside a building

Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Three colorful frozen drink containers filled with slushy ice in green, pink, and blue, ready for dispensing on a hot day.

Parents warned against giving children 'slushies' due to risk of shock and loss of consciousness

Connie Francis was known for songs including Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid

Connie Francis, 'Stupid Cupid' hitmaker, dies aged 87

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates

When do schools break up for summer?

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.

Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell attend the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London.

Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell says she feels ‘pushed aside’ and criticises ‘ageism’ shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers
Ian Richardson played the fictional chief whip Frank Urquhart in House of Cards

What is a whip and what does it mean to lose it?

Wilawan Emsawat has been arrested for allegedly having sex with monks and blackmailing them

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

Matthew Hall, 33, vanished while hiking in the Italian Alps.

Missing Brit, 33, who vanished while hiking in Italian Alps found dead near the spot where he sent his final text
Putting children in childcare during the summer holidays now costs an average of £1,076 per child

Parents shelling out £1k per child for summer holiday care

Steve Miller and co. will not be playing around the US after all this summer

The Steve Miller Band cancels entire 31 date tour 'because of the weather'

Acid attacks are on the rise in Britain.

Acid attacks on the rise in Britain as police warn of 'over the counter' corrosives

She took to TikTok, writing: "My phone got stolen today in London!!!!"

Moment model has her phone snatched out her hand for the second time in three months in 'safe' London neighbourhood
Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK

Rochdale grooming gang leaders could be deported under 'deal' with Pakistan after UK lifts ban on direct flights
The man released rats near the Grand Mosque on Grimesthorpe Road, Sheffield.

Man 'doesn't know' why he released rats at Sheffield mosque

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy.

New photo of Camilla released as Queen becomes vice admiral to Navy on 78th birthday

Queen Camilla during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship's Company and their families at HMS Drake, HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon.

Camilla given 'wonderful' household item as birthday gift during visit to submarine

The Duke of Sussex has visited Angola and attended a discussion with the country’s president on removing landmines, a charity he is patron of has said.

Prince Harry follows in Diana's footsteps as he visits Angola in support of landmine clearance charity

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News