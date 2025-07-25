How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

How Liverpool could line-up with Salah, Isak and Ekitike. Picture: Canva / Alamy

By William Mata

Liverpool are edging closer to signing Alexander Isak to continue a summer spending spree that has left their rivals gaping.

The Reds are reportedly set to bid £130m to acquire the Swede from Newcastle, having already bought Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isak’s reported fee would force Liverpool to break the transfer record and continue on a huge splurge that has also seen Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong all join.

There is no doubting the quality of Liverpool’s acquisitions, but the sheer number of talented players now calling Anfield home is posing questions as to how boss Arne Slot can line them all up. The team did, after all, win the Premier League last season.

How could Isak and Ekitike play together?

Having two world-class strikers is a problem that most teams could only dream of, but Slot will need to ensure that he gets the best out of his new forward line.

One clue could be in how Sweden have been lining up, with Isak - usually a centre forward for Newcastle - playing on the wing to make room for Sebastian Nanasi or Viktor Gyökeres.

Liverpool might line up the versatile Isak on the left wing to ensure that the more robust Ekitike gets his preferred central position, and Salah can play on the right. This would leave the Reds with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez as reserve options, assuming they are not sold.

Here is how the team could potentially line up for 2025/26.