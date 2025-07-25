How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

25 July 2025, 11:24 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 11:35

How Liverpool could line-up with Salah, Isak and Ekitike
How Liverpool could line-up with Salah, Isak and Ekitike. Picture: Canva / Alamy

By William Mata

Liverpool are edging closer to signing Alexander Isak to continue a summer spending spree that has left their rivals gaping.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Reds are reportedly set to bid £130m to acquire the Swede from Newcastle, having already bought Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Isak’s reported fee would force Liverpool to break the transfer record and continue on a huge splurge that has also seen Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, and Jeremie Frimpong all join.

Read also: How can Liverpool afford so many players?

There is no doubting the quality of Liverpool’s acquisitions, but the sheer number of talented players now calling Anfield home is posing questions as to how boss Arne Slot can line them all up. The team did, after all, win the Premier League last season.

How could Isak and Ekitike play together?

Having two world-class strikers is a problem that most teams could only dream of, but Slot will need to ensure that he gets the best out of his new forward line.

One clue could be in how Sweden have been lining up, with Isak - usually a centre forward for Newcastle - playing on the wing to make room for Sebastian Nanasi or Viktor Gyökeres.

Liverpool might line up the versatile Isak on the left wing to ensure that the more robust Ekitike gets his preferred central position, and Salah can play on the right. This would leave the Reds with Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez as reserve options, assuming they are not sold.

Here is how the team could potentially line up for 2025/26.

LBC comp Liverpool
How Liverpool could line up in 2025/26 - should they sign Alexander Isak. Picture: Canva

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Moment gang armed with angle grinders steal row of mopeds outside Ikea - as security watch on

Moment brazen thieves armed with angle grinder steal moped in front of shoppers outside Ikea - as security watch on

Breaking
Breaking News

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class

What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

The firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff from saying ‘fireman’

Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

West Midlands Police station sign outside Digbeth Police Station, Birmingham

Senior police officer guilty of misconduct over search for psychiatric patient hit by train

Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately.

Tesco issues urgent recall over popular lunch items amid salmonella fears - are you at risk?

Sid Ali Djelid

'Calculated' sex offender who targeted 'vulnerable' drunks in Manchester's Gay Village convicted of rape

Brett Duncan, 51, tragically died in the collision

'Experienced' powerboat driver, 51, dies after crashing into houseboat during race

Police have launched an appeal to find the 28-year-old man, named only as Gerallt, who was last seen leaving his home in Llandudno on July 4

Urgent hunt for missing Brit who disappeared after flight to Tenerife

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

Habiba Naveed, 35, who pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey on Thursday, to the manslaughter of her landlord Christopher Brown, 72, and causing unnecessary suffering to his cat at the home they shared in Polsted Road, Lewisham

Woman who believed she was Princess Diana's daughter said she was 'Jesus sent to eliminate evil' after killing landlord and cat
Erroll Woodger

Burglar jailed after robbing and running over amputee with his own car after breaking into his flat

Exclusive
Resident doctors on strike hold placards outside St. Thomas's hospital in London.

'Enough is enough': NHS director hits out at 'terrible' strike action as doctors begin five-day walkout over pay

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman wearing a pink t-shirt speaks into a microphone

Lionesses' Keira Walsh wants more protection for players from online abuse

A woman holding a baby sits in a hammock

More than 130,000 civilians evacuated from Thailand and Cambodia border as tensions escalate
Jeff Stewart assisted Southampton Police officers in arresting a shoplifter

Police officers arrest shoplifter with help from The Bill's PC Reg Hollis

Wizz is a free social networking app for teens with millions of users.

'Clearly a place where abuse is going to take place': Calls for teenage dating app to be banned in the UK
A group of men and one woman smile at the camera

Lammy and Healey to sign bilateral Aukus deal during trip to Australia

Far-right social media accounts from Russia, America and Europe are encouraging disorder at the Epping migrant hotel protests this weekend, LBC can reveal.

Russian far-right social media accounts encouraging disorder linked to Epping migrant hotel protests
Protestors walk beside Police Officers during a demonstration calling for the closure of the Bell Hotel

Councillors vote to urge Government to close Epping asylum hotel

X

'Lost the best friend I ever had': Kelly Osbourne pays tribute to Ozzy

Tech firm CEO Andy Byron has resigned after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' embrace with his HR chief

Fresh fallout from Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as Astronomer HR chief resigns after 'affair' exposed
Pink ribbon on female hand, healthcare concept and breast cancer symbol.

Thousands of breast cancer cases could be prevented by 'risk-reducing' surgery, study suggests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles met Modi during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Charles meets Modi at Sandringham following signing of 'historic' trade deal

Camilla joked with Phil Smith when he showed her his latest body art by sticking out his left leg covered in royal monograms.

Superfan makes Camilla laugh by showing her his leg inked with royal monograms

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, Patron of The Football Association, visits St. George's Park.

Prince William to cheer on Lionesses at Women's Euros 2025 final

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News