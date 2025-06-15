How Liverpool could line up in 2025/26

Arne Slot is putting his team together ahead of next season and has already made two huge signings. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Liverpool have broken their club transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz - the second player they have acquired from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Merseyside reds have agreed to part with an initial £100m for the German attacker but the figure could rise to £116m if performance-related add-ons are also paid.

Chelsea currently hold the British transfer record with the £113m they paid for Enzo Fernandez in 2023 but the Wirtz deal could better this.

Liverpool won the Premier League last term but are not resting on their laurels as they eye a title defence and the Champions League title for 2025/26.

Liverpool have broken the club record to sign £100m Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. Picture: Getty

Arne Slot moved quickly to raid the German side once the transfer window opened for the summer and has also nabbed £40m Jeremie Frimpong to replace departed right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. In addition Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk have signed new contracts.

Slot may not stop there with his pursuit of talent. Milos Kerkez has been a persistent rumour and could join from Bournemouth. Anthony Gordon, Victor Osimhen and Bradley Barcola are three costly options up front that the Reds have been linked to.

The manager will need to decide whether he feels Wirtz can play as a pure striker or if the team will need to sign a new number nine to lead the line, especially if Nunez leaves.

To free up funds, back up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has left and there are also rumours that Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Luis Diaz could leave Anfield. Jarell Quansah has been said to be a target for Bayer Leverkusen, should the sides conduct yet more business.

Darwin Nunez could be moved on this summer. Picture: Alamy

Considering the challenge ahead, Slot said: “I think we have a lot to compete next season again. But what I don't know yet – and that's going to be the interesting one – is if we have this elite mentality, this serial winner mentality, of showing up season after season after season.

“And I think I will get the answer already on July 8 when we come back together to see what shape the players are [in]. Because many teams have won the Premier League once but not many have won them multiple seasons in a row – and that's for a reason.”

Here is how Liverpool could line up next season.