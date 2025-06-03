How Man City could line up with Cherki in 2025/26

By William Mata

Manchester City are reportedly close to signing as many as three players as they look to rebuild this summer following a disappointing campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side won only the Community Shield in 2024/25 and their playmaker captain Kevin De Bruyne is set to leave this summer. The squad has also lost the experienced Kyle Walker and has faced periods without defender Nathan Ake.

After a disastrous autumn that saw them win one in 13 at a point in December, the Sky Blues began to overhaul their squad in January with the signings of Omar Marmoush, Nico González, Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis.

That impetus allowed them to climb to third in the table and reach the FA Cup final but after four Premier League wins on the bounce, Guardiola is looking for an improved 2025/26.

To bolster the squad further, City have been heavily linked to French winger Rayan Cherki who has enjoyed a breakout season at his home club, Lyon. He has a rumoured £35m price tag.

Another Rayan, Ait-Nouri, is said to be another target. The Algerian has had a good season for Wolves and would provide City with their first dedicated left back since Benjamin Mendy left in 2021. Fans’ player of the year Josko Gvardiol has filled in this year but could move to play in his preferred centre back position with another player.

Former Wolves manager Edu Rubio told Sky: "At that time he was not really a winger, as such. But he was not a wing-back either and he was not a full-back. He was a player trying to find his best position and his own understanding of the game. He has done that ever so well."

Italian media have also said that Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders is “a few steps” from completing a £65m transfer from Milan after the Rossoneri limped to a disappointing eighth in Serie A and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Here is how City could line up for next season if they are able to complete these three transfers.