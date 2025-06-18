How Newcastle could line-up for 2025-26

Eddie Howe faces decisions over how to line up his squad next season. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Newcastle United have been linked to signing João Pedro and Jan Paul van Hecke as Eddie Howe looks to boost his squad this summer.

With the transfer window now back open, the pair of Brighton players have been suggested as targets for the Magpies as they prepare for a Champions League and Premier League push.

Newcastle won last season’s League Cup and came fifth in the league, with Alexander Isak scoring 23 times and Bruno Guimarães in the frame for a statue outside St James’ Park.

The club, who learned their 2025/26 fixtures on Wednesday, are said to be eyeing up a swoop for João Pedro after missing out on the Manchester United-linked Bryan Mbeumo.

Brazilian Pedro, 23, scored 10 goals in 27 games last season for Brighton and would be a strong attacking option. A £60m transfer fee has been rumoured.

Jan Paul van Hecke, 25, was an almost ever-present figure at the heart of defence for Brighton last season and could present a strong alternative to Dan Burn or Jamaal Lascelles.

Van Hecke has been capped five times by the Netherlands, and a fee of £27m has been thrown around.

To make room, Newcastle have sold Lloyd Kelly to Juventus, where he spent last season on loan. Miguel Almiron left for Atlanta United in January.

Howe has said: "My mindset is always the same when you come to this time of the year. You want to act quickly because usually the best available options will move quite quickly.

“If you're too late to react, you can miss out on potential transfers that really could make the difference. We pride ourselves on identifying our targets quickly and then we have to act quickly and efficiently as a football club."

Here is how Newcastle could line up for 2025-26.