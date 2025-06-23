How you can still get a place in the 2026 London Marathon

More than one million people applied for a place in the 2026 TCS London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Around 60,000 entrants to next year’s London Marathon have been guaranteed their place on the start line after the ballot results were revealed.

The TCS-backed event has now emailed all of those who put their name forward for the 2026 event and has asked anyone yet to receive their result to get in touch.

More than one million people signed up for the race, meaning more people than ever will miss out despite the event having grown to accept a record number of entrants.

While it’s bad news for many, there are still plenty of options to get a place on next year’s start line. And you don’t have to be a celebrity, despite that door always being open.

Here are some of your options for how you can run the 26.2 miles on April 26, 2026.

Charity places

A broad range of charities have places reserved on the startline and their details are all available on the official London Marathon website.

The charity will require you to pledge to raise a certain amount before you start training and this can be at least £2,500 - which could be a large commitment.

You can still, of course, run for a charity even if you have a ballot place confirmed.

Getting into the London Marathon might be the hardest part of the process - but it's not impossible. Picture: Getty

Good for age places

Speedy runners can try and get one of the 6,000 (3,000 men and 3,000 women) “good for age” places - which offers an entry route if you have met a standard.

The window to set one of these times is open until September 30. The full list of good for age times is on the official website. Further terms and conditions apply.

“Meeting the qualifying time will not guarantee a place but simply the opportunity to submit an application,” marathon organisers state. “Places are allocated on a fastest first basis relative to age and qualifying time.”

Running club places

Members of running clubs can also have access to some places that are set aside. Speak to your club for more details on how this works.

Sabastian Sawe won the men's elite marathon in 2025. Picture: Getty

Elite places

You may receive a “championship” entry place if you have run a qualifying time for a full or half marathon from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025.

There are 1,000 places up for grabs and these will be allocated on a “fastest first” basis. Those who are outside the top 1,000 will be moved down to ‘good for age’ consideration.

Full details about times are online.