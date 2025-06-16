How Tottenham could line up in 2025/26

Thomas Frank is putting together his Tottenham side ahead of the 2025/26 season. Picture: PA

By William Mata

Tottenham have made Mathys Tel one of their first signings of the summer and are looking further to bolster their squad after a woeful Premier League season.

Thomas Frank, recently appointed manager, has been linked to players he managed at Brentford - including Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Tel represents an early piece of business for Spurs in the summer and arrives after a £30m transfer.

The French forward played for Spurs last season on loan from Bayern Munich - the German side who smashed Auckland City 10-0 on Sunday in the Fifa Club World Cup.

The club also splashed £21m on making Kevin Danso’s loan move from Lens permanent.

Frank will have competition for Mbeumo’s signature. The French attacker has spent six years with The Bees and smashed in 20 Premier League goals last year to attract suitors, with Manchester United also said to be keen.

Tottenham beat Man U to win the Europa League and guarantee Champions League football next year. This represented a high point in an otherwise dreadful campaign, which saw them finish 17th in the league.

Bryan Mbeumo is a major target for Spurs if they can lure him from Brentford. Picture: Alamy

Manager Ange Postecoglou was sacked, despite winning Spurs their first trophy in 17 years.

It leaves Frank looking to rebuild, and the manager has also been linked to midfielders Morten Hjulmand and Mikkel Damsgaard, while winger Antoine Semenyo is a target. Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been linked to a £60m move.

To make way, Ben Davies is out of contract and could leave, while club captain Son Heung-min has been linked to a departure, having been close to Postecoglou.

Here is how Spurs could line up next season if their transfer targets are secured.