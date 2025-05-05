Exclusive

'No head checks, no aftercare’: Bristol Rovers legend leads legal fight against football bodies over brain injuries

Ian Alexander, a former Bristol Rovers player and Yate Town manager, who has been diagnosed with CTE—a condition linked to repeated hea. Picture: Twitter

By Frankie Elliott

Football’s governing bodies could soon be held financially responsible for the care of former players suffering from devastating brain conditions linked to heading the ball.

Campaigners are pushing for changes to the Football Governance Bill and calling for neurodegenerative conditions such as Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) to be officially recognised as industrial injuries.

It is a move that would make organisations like the Football Association (FA) and the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) liable for long-term healthcare costs.

Among those taking legal action is Ian Alexander, a former Bristol Rovers player and Yate Town manager, who has been diagnosed with CTE—a condition linked to repeated head trauma.

Speaking exclusively to LBC News, Alexander said players throughout history have been routinely sent back onto the pitch after head collisions, with little to no medical assessment.

"We used to play on after a head collision—just sniff the smelling salts and get on with it. There were no head checks, no aftercare. I had so many head collisions,” the 61-year-old said.

Nobby Stiles, a World Cup-winning England legend who also suffered from dementia believed to be linked to repeated heading. Picture: Alamy

Alexander, who is one of 60 to 70 former professionals believed to be involved in legal proceedings against the FA, says his diagnosis came only after he was referred for MRI scans through a solicitor.

“At first, I wasn’t interested in the legal side—I just wanted treatment to help me live longer or manage the condition,” he told LBC. “I was privileged to play professional football, but when I think back to the 80s and 90s, and even before that, this has been going on for years.”

The draft amendments being considered by MPs would mark a historic shift in how the sport treats long-term player health—and could pave the way for more robust concussion protocols and financial support for those affected.

Alexander also recalled speaking with John Stiles, the brother of the late Nobby Stiles, a World Cup-winning England legend who also suffered from dementia believed to be linked to repeated heading.

Stiles is among the high-profile cases included in the legal fight.

John Stiles chaired the event in Parliament last week. He said: "How can it be right that heroes alive today like Tony Parkes, hundreds of others, don't get the cash for the care they deserve from an industry rolling with cash?

"How can it be right that heroes like Chris Nicholl, Gordon McQueen, Jimmy Robson, Joe Kinnear, hundreds of others, died without getting the help they needed from an industry awash with cash?"

The PFA and Premier League declined to comment.An FA spokesperson said: "We continue to take a leading role in reviewing and improving the safety of our game. This includes investing in and supporting multiple projects in order to gain a greater understanding of this area through objective, robust and thorough research.

"We have already taken many proactive steps to review and address potential risk factors which may be associated with football whilst ongoing research continues in this area including liaising with the international governing bodies."

An EFL Spokesperson said: "The EFL is working closely with other football bodies to ensure that playing the game at both a professional and grassroots level is as safe as it can be.

"This work includes ongoing research, education programmes for professional players and changes to the game itself, such as the use of concussion substitutes and training protocols for professional players.

"We are also continuing to actively engage in discussions to ensure that those who have been impacted by this issue receive support."