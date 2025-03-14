Breaking News

Inothewayurthinkin denies Galopin Des Champs a third Cheltenham Gold Cup

Inothewayurthinkin, trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by Mark Walsh, after winning the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Inothewayurthinkin has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup after Galopin Des Champs narrowly missed the chance to complete a stunning hat-trick

Trained by Gavin Cromwell and ridden by Mark Walsh, the seven-year-old was supplemented for the race at a cost of £25,000 and that decision paid off in style for owner JP McManus.

It looked as though 8-13 favourite Galopin Des Champs was about to become the first three-time winner since Best Mate, but Inothewayurthinkin (15-2) was cruising in behind and in the end he fairly sprinted home to win by six lengths.

Inothewayurthinkin, ridden by Mark Walsh, wins the Cheltenham Gold Cup. Picture: Alamy

The Willie Mullins-trained horse had been aiming to add this year to victories in 2023 and 2024. His defeat means Golden Miller, Cottage Rake, Arkle and Best Mate remain the only four horses to have achieved that remarkable treble.

After the race Cromwell told Racing TV: "I'm absolutely speechless,.

"We've had a lot of faith in this horse. Credit has to go to Keith Donoghue with this horse, he's been a part of him all the way.

"He's done all the schooling and ridden him all the way along. I'm just thrilled.

"I was worried about the pace of the race on the better ground, he was only just hanging in there the whole time - he was flat out.

"He's a very good horse. Going down to the second last I thought we had a good chance, what can you say? It's brilliant, I'm just thrilled.

"Great thanks to JP and Noreen (McManus) for having the confidence to supplement him. It's brilliant, they're so good to train for. They're brilliant people."

Mark Walsh celebrates with the Cheltenham Gold Cup trophy after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase with Inothewayurthinkin. Picture: Alamy

Walsh said: "I'm dancing inside! It's brilliant, I can't believe it.

"They went a nice gallop, he jumped well on the whole but just missed the ditch down the back there. I was always on the outside, early on he missed a few fences and I just saw Paul (Townend on Galopin Des Champs) wasn't happy, so I was happy to see that.

"Credit to this fella, he's had to do some growing up the last year. He won here last year, but Gavin Cromwell is a genius.

"He's a homebred as well, which makes it extra special."

McManus said: "You have to enjoy these moments, they are so long in the making. We've had him since he was a foal, he was bred by (wife) Noreen. It's a very exciting time and I will treasure it.

"I would like to see it again, I don't think I took it all in, but it's an exciting day."