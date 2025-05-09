IPL suspended amid India-Pakistan tensions as 10 British players race to fly home

9 May 2025, 10:31 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 10:34

Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.
Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings plays a shot during the 2025 IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Indian Premier League has been suspended amid escalation in the conflict between India and Pakistan.

The Board of Control of Cricket made the decisions following a meeting on Friday morning, with a formal announcement expected imminently.

It comes after the IPL decided to abandon a match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals halfway into the first inning on Thursday.

The airport in Dharamsala, where the match was being played, has been shut.

Others in nearby areas have also closed, with players and staff of the two clubs travelling to Delhi on a specially arranged train.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell, left, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell, left, celebrates scoring runs with batting partner Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League cricket match. Picture: Alamy

Another match in a Pakistan Super League contest involving English players James Vince, Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Luke Wood as hostilities with India continue to cast uncertainty over the T20 tournament.

Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Phil Salt and Sam Curran are among the 10 English players remaining in the region is tensions soar.

There are 12 group games remaining in the IPL plus eliminators and the final, which were scheduled to played in Hyderabad and Kolkata.

The final stages of the tournament may be played in September, according to some reports.

The tournament has previously been played overseas in South Africa and the UAE due to clashes with the Indian general election.

Tenions in the region escalated after a terror attack by a Pakistani group on Indian terrorists.

Pakistan responded with shelling - killing seven civilians according to Indian police and medics - and claimed to have shot down Indian fighter jets.

Sir Keir Starmer called for India and Pakistan to take steps to ease the "rising tensions".

Some fear that the brewing conflict could be reflected in community tensions between the Indian and Pakistani diasporas in the UK.

'Everybody should want it to STOP': Trump gives update on Russia-Ukraine conflict as ceasefire talks continue

'Everybody should want it to STOP': Trump gives update on Russia-Ukraine conflict as ceasefire talks continue

