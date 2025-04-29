ITV backs Ian Wright over Eni Aluko row as questions raised over female pundit's future with broadcaster

Eni Aluko's claimed last week that Ian Wright was "blocking" opportunities for women in football. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

England's Lionesses and ITV have offered their support to Ian Wright following Eni Aluko's claims that he was "blocking" opportunities for women in football.

The former Chelsea forward and current ITV pundit made the comments on Radio Four's Women's Hour on Wednesday, adding that her male colleague, 61, "should be aware of" how much punditry work he was doing in the game.

The 38-year-old issued an apology to Wright via Instagram on Friday, but he responded by telling her he "couldn't accept it" the following day.

Aluko's punditry future has now been called into question after her current employers ITV offered their public backing to Wright.

A spokesperson for the channel said: "Ian’s standing in the sport is beyond question. As one of the UK’s most respected and much-loved footballers and sporting broadcasters, with a career spanning nearly four decades, Ian is an incredible advocate, ally and brilliant broadcaster of women’s football from a grassroots level as well as at the highest international competitions.”

A number of female players - many of them current or former Arsenal stars - have also liked Wright's Instagram response to Aluko, indicating their support for his message.

Lionesses stars Lauren Hemp, Alessia Russo and Mary Earps and Gunners quartet Katie McCabe, Daphne van Domselaar, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Katie Reid were just some of the players that offered their support.

It comes as ITV prepares to exclusively show England men’s World Cup qualifiers in June and broadcast the Lionesses’ defence of the European Championship in Switzerland the following month alongside the BBC.

Bosses have yet to confirm whether Wright or Aluko will be apart of their tournament coverage, despite the fact both were key figures of their punditry team throughout the qualifiers.

However, Wright has been confirmed to be a part of ITV's FA Cup final team next month, when his former club Crystal Palace meet Manchester City, which suggests his expertise will also be offered later on this summer.

Aluko wrote in her social media apology to Wright: “It was wrong for Ian’s name to be raised in that conversation, and for that I sincerely apologise. I’ve known and worked with Ian for many years and have nothing but love and respect for him.”

In response, Wright said: "I’ve got to say I’m very disappointed by what Eni has said. She knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly.

"And I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management. So, for me, I’ve seen your apology on social media, but I can’t accept it. But I also want to move on from it."