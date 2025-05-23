Ivan Toney recalled to England squad after Saudi move as Tuchel names 26-man line-up

Ivan Toney was named in Thomas Tuchel's latest 26-man squad ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7 and friendly against Senegal on June 1. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Ivan Toney has been recalled to the England squad for the first time since moving to Saudi Arabia last summer.

The forward was named in Thomas Tuchel's latest 26-man squad ahead of England's World Cup qualifier against Andorra on June 7 and friendly against Senegal on June 10.

His shocking return to the Three Lions will be the first time the 29-year-old has played for his country since coming on as a substitute in the Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

Elsewhere in the squad, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has earned his first England call-up, following an impressive season for both the Blues and Crystal Palace.

He is the only uncapped outfield member of Tuchel's second England squad.

The rest of the group were all apart of the German's first two games in charge back in March - which saw two victories over Albania and Latvia at Wembley.

Toney, who has 6 England caps, swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League last summer when he moved from Brentford to join Al-Ahli. Picture: Alamy

It means Phil Foden, Tino Livramento and Jarrod Bowen all miss out, but Morgan Gibbs-White, Noni Madueke and Jordan Henderson are in again.

Toney, who has 6 England caps, swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League last summer when he moved from Brentford to join Al-Ahli.

He's made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Saudi side, scoring 22 goals.

That record puts him second in the top scorer charts in the division, behind only Cristiano Ronaldo and in front of the likes of Karim Benzema and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

When asked about Toney's inclusion, Tuchel said: "He desrves to be with us and I am convinced because he scored over 20 goals for his team this season. He won a major title with the Asian Champions League, he had a big contribution with goals and assists.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has earned his first England call-up, following an impressive season for both the Blues and Crystal Palace. Picture: Getty

"It is a good occasion now to also test new players, see new players in the environment. We decided to nominate three strikers in the squad. I had a call with Dom Solanke who deserved to be with us and won a big trophy this season but he was in camp already and I have a clear picture of what he can bring and now is the moment to see new players and get a feel for them in the group."

Toney's first and only goal for the national team came in a 2-2 draw against Belgium in 2024.

He infamously took a no-look penalty in the shoot out victory against Switzerland in Euro 2024.

The full England squad

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford

Dean Henderson

James Trafford

Defenders:

Reece James

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trevoh Chalobah

Levi Colwill

Ezri Konsa

Dan Burn

Kyle Walker

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham

Eberechi Eze

Conor Gallagher

Morgan Gibbs-White

Jordan Henderson

Curtis Jones

Cole Palmer

Declan Rice

Morgan Rogers

Forwards: