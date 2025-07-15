'This is why I hate London,' fumes Ivan Toney as England star's car broken into during summer break

Ivan Toney during an England match. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

England footballer Ivan Toney has ranted about why "I hate London" after his car was broken into.

The striker is back in London during his summer break before returning back to Saudi Arabia, where plays for Al-Ahli.

Posting on his Instagram stories, the former Brentford player shared an image of his car with a smashed window.

He wrote alongside the image: "This is why I hate London."

Toney was pictured out with fellow England players Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho at Wireless Festival in Finsbury Park, north London.

The 29-year-old left Brentford for Al-Ahli last year in a £40million move.

Ivan Toney posted a picture of his car with the window smashed. Picture: Ivan Toney/Instagram

He could return to London again in September if he secures a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad after he was recalled for matches against Andorra and Senegal in June.

England will play Andorra at Wembley in September, before facing Wales and Latvia in October.

Last year, Dusseldorf Police investigated a complaint that Toney’s father had his watch stolen during the weekend of England’s opening group-stage win over Serbia on June 16, 2024.

Several of the England players’ families were staying at the Hotel Melia Dusseldorf during their opening game of the Euros.

Ivan Toney Snr raised a complaint to the hotel local police were contacted concerning the alleged theft.