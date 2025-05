Jack Draper claims comeback win to set up Carlos Alcaraz clash at Italian Open

Jack Draper celebrates during the match against Corentin Moutet. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Jack Draper will take on Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the Italian Open after battling past Corentin Moutet.

The British number one admitted he was “bamboozled” in the first set but recovered to claim a 1-6 6-4 6-3 victory and set up another high-profile clash with Alcaraz.

Alcaraz currently leads their head-to-head 3-2 but Draper claimed a memorable victory in their most recent meeting in the Indian Wells semi-finals in March, going on to win his first Masters 1000 title.

He came close to a second in Madrid last weekend, losing in the final to Casper Ruud, and is now within touching distance again on what had been considered his weakest surface.

Draper appeared to be feeling the pace of his recent run in his third-round win over Vit Kopriva in Rome, smashing his racket angrily on the court despite being a set and a break up.

He kept his calm in a frustrating first set here, with two missed break points at 1-1 heralding a run of five games in a row for Moutet.

Corentin Moutet of France during the match against Jack Draper. Picture: Alamy

The Frenchman is one of the most unconventional players on tour and his use of angles and drop shots combined with brilliant defence drew too many errors from the fifth seed.

Draper has been determined, though, to show the same appetite for consistent success as the leading stars and he dug in at the start of the second set.

There was a moment of contention at the beginning of the seventh game when Moutet felt Draper had not got to a drop shot in time but, after consulting the video review system, the umpire eventually gave the point to the Londoner.

Draper finally broke his opponent’s serve in the next game, drawing an angry toss of the racket from Moutet, and, although the Briton was unable to serve out the set, another break sent the contest to a decider.

The 23-year-old seemed to have the momentum but Moutet continued to frustrate Draper until his body began to fail him.

Moutet, who won a near four-hour battle with Holger Rune on Sunday, took a medical time-out for treatment to his left hamstring after the seventh game and Draper seized his moment.

“I’m proud of my efforts today,” said Draper on Sky Sports. “I was a bit bamboozled at the start to be honest, I haven’t played someone like that ever I don’t think.

“I felt like I was on a string, I didn’t know what I was doing. I came out in the second set and just fought for every point. Found a way in the end to pick up my level. It was a good one to come through, it feels good.”

Carlos Alcaraz and Karen Khachanov shake hands after Alcaraz won in 3 sets. Picture: Alamy

Alcaraz also went the distance, battling fatigue in a 6-3 3-6 7-5 win over Karen Khachanov, and the contest against Draper will be a key marker for the French Open later this month.

Asked about his energy levels, Draper said: “I’m giving myself the best chance to be there every point. I’m in the quarter-finals now and there’s no time to be tired any more. I’ve got to keep on pushing hard every point and I will do that.”

World number one Jannik Sinner won again in his first tournament back from a doping ban, battling to a 7-6 (2) 6-3 win over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Sinner’s Italian compatriot Lorenzo Musetti got to match point against Daniil Medvedev but had a near three-hour wait to complete a 7-5 6-4 victory because of a rain delay.

He will next face second seed and defending champion Alexander Zverev, a 7-6 (3) 6-1 winner over France’s Arthur Fils.

In the women’s quarter-finals, home favourite Jasmine Paolini came from a set down to beat Diana Shnaider but two-time winner Elina Svitolina could not do the same against Peyton Stearns, losing in a tie-break.