Jack Draper determined to unlock his grass-court game as he eyes Wimbledon first

2 July 2025, 13:55

Jack Draper reacts after winning the second set during his match against Sebastian Baez
Jack Draper reacts after winning the second set during his match against Sebastian Baez. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Jack Draper says he still has "so much to unlock on the grass" as he prepares for the second round at Wimbledon.

The fourth seed breezed into the second round of Wimbledon, dropping just five games in little over an hour before Sebastian Baez withdrew injured early in the third set.

The Argentinian had slipped in the opening game of the second set but Draper was utterly in control from the first point of the contest.

He will take on former runner-up Marin Cilic in the second round with the chance to break new ground already having never been beyond the last 64.

Unlike Andy Murray, who came to the fore with breakthrough performances at Wimbledon, this has so far been Draper’s least successful grand slam – something he is determined to change.

“I think grass in general is a surface I’m still trying to find my best level on,” he said.

“On the hard courts at US Open, even on the clay this year, I think I found my best level for what I can play right now. I feel like I haven’t yet found that on the grass.

“I feel like it’s coming, so I’m looking forward to that, that moment when it all sort of comes together and I can really show my best level.

“I think I’ve still got so much to unlock on the grass. I think that’s really exciting for me. I love Wimbledon. I think if there’s any tournament I want to play my best in, any tournament that I want to win, it’s this one.

“I’m going to do everything in my power and everything in my control to get to that point.”

Jack Draper with a backhand shot to Sebastian Baez
Jack Draper with a backhand shot to Sebastian Baez. Picture: Alamy

Draper admits he was stung by a second-round loss to compatriot Cameron Norrie last year.

“It did get to me, the pressure I was putting on myself,” said the 23-year-old. “I definitely look back a year on and I feel a lot calmer in myself. This year I feel more confident in my ability and my ability not only to play but to problem solve, to know how to play in five sets.”

The draw did the home hope no favours, with veteran Cilic a definite potential danger.

The Croatian reached the final back in 2017, three years after winning the US Open, and has struggled with a knee problem in recent seasons, but he is now fit again and won the warm-up event in Nottingham.

“Unbelievable career, amazing player,” said Draper. “Obviously been one of the most consistent guys out there. I’m not sure how many years he was in the top 10, top 15. Used to watch him play all the time.

“Anyone who wins a Challenger on the grass before coming here, they’re feeling good on the grass. So it’s going to be a really tough challenge. I’m ready for that.”

Draper remains a down-to-earth character despite his current stardom, evidenced by the fact he still drives the same Volkswagen Polo he bought when he passed his driving test.

It is also the same car in which he and Jack Pinnington Jones shared early morning journeys to the National Training Centre in Roehampton as teenagers.

“He treats it awfully,” said Pinnington Jones. “He’s like, ‘I don’t need a nice car in London, I’m going to ding it anyway’. He loves it.”

Pinnington Jones chose not to follow Draper straight into the professional game, heading to college in the United States, but he could not have made a better Wimbledon debut, defeating Argentinian former top-30 player Tomas Etcheverry in straight sets.

The 23-year-old will now take on Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli.

The third British man taking to the courts on Thursday is veteran Dan Evans, who is relishing the chance to face Novak Djokovic.

The 35-year-old knows the end of his career is approaching and is trying to soak up the experience.

“Normally I tend not to bring a lot of people to the tournaments,” said Evans, who defeated compatriot Jay Clarke in round one.

“But this year I’ve decided to have a lot of family and friends – well, friends. My dad thought a round of golf was more important. I might not want him to come now.”

