Jack Draper knocked out of the French Open by Alexander Bublik

Britain's Jack Draper reacts as he plays against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Jack Draper crashed out of the French Open in a shock fourth-round defeat by world number 62 Alexander Bublik.

The British number one and fifth seed seemed to have his head scrambled by the unpredictable slugger from Kazakhstan as he slumped to a 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 loss.

It meant an end to Britain’s hopes in the singles at Roland Garros after Cameron Norrie, somewhat less surprisingly, was beaten by Novak Djokovic about an hour earlier.

Instead, 27-year-old Bublik became the first Kazakh man to reach a grand slam quarter-final.

Draper had matched Bublik serve for serve in the first set until he was gifted the break for 6-5 by a double-fault.

The 23-year-old also broke at the start of the second, but from then on things just seemed to unravel.

Britain's Jack Draper serves against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. Picture: Alamy

Bublik, to his credit, was hitting the ball gloriously at times, his drop-shots repeatedly leaving Draper stranded.

The stress on Draper’s face was there for all to see as Bublik marched into a 2-1 lead, with the Londoner simply unable to halt the momentum.

In a marathon final game Draper saved a match point and had five break points, but was unable to take any of them.

In the build-up to the match Bublik had compared Draper to a UFC fighter, but after two hours and 34 minutes it was the 6ft 5in underdog who landed the knockout blow.