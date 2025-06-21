Jack Draper misses out on Queen’s Club trophy after semi-final defeat

Jack Draper on day thirteen of the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London. Picture date: Saturday June 21, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

British number one Jack Draper has lost to Jiri Lehecka in his the Queen's Club semi-final clash.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Draper was beaten two sets to one in the hard fought tie against his Czech opponent.

He lost the first set 6-4, but won the second by the same margin as the pair went set a-piece going into the final third.

However, Lehecka snatched the decider 7-5 to secure a spot in the final.

"You don’t meet a player like Jack every day, he’s an amazing competitor.

"I know your favourite didn’t win today but I appreciate you being fair with me," Lehecka said following his win.

Read more: Jack Draper clinches important Wimbledon seeding by reaching Queen’s semi-finals

Read more: Jack Draper claims comeback win to set up Carlos Alcaraz clash at Italian Open

Jiri Lehecka serves in his semi final match against Jack Draper. Picture: Alamy

The British No 1 had defeated Brandon Nakashima in a three-set battle in the quarter-finals on Friday, eventually winning 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Draper ensured he will be the fourth seed at SW19 after reaching the semi-finals at Queen’s Club for the first time.

He moved above Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in the world rankings to a career-high of four.

“To be inside the top four one year around, that’s massive progress, a testament to my team, the dedication I have had for tennis, the work I have put in on a daily basis,“ he said.

"I live and breathe the sport, and I’m obsessed with progressing and obsessed with becoming the player that I want to become all the time and achieve the things I want to.

“It’s another step in the right direction. At Wimbledon, regardless of seeding, each match is very difficult, because obviously you’ve got loads of top players in the draw, a bit like this week.

“But it gives me confidence knowing I’m in that position and I’m going to be in the right place for that.”

Top seed Alcaraz eased through to the other semi-final after beating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 7-5 6-4.

Alcaraz, who spent almost three and a half hours on court on Thursday beating fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar, said: “I could feel better but honestly I thought I would be feeling worse than I am right now.

“But as tennis players we have to do what we have to do and that’s to recover and play the next day. I am glad today was one hour and 20 minutes.”

Alcaraz will meet another Spaniard, Roberto Bautista Agut, after the 37-year-old knocked out fourth seed Holger Rune in three sets.