Jack Grealish 'told his Manchester City career is over' as club set sell England star for 'cut-price fee'

6 June 2025, 08:13

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, speaks with Jack Grealish.
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, speaks with Jack Grealish. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has reportedly been told he will no longer play for the first team and must find a new club.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The attacker cost Pep Guardiola’s side £100million just four years ago, but his time at City is said to be over.

Pep has told the winger he will not be part of City’s squad for the upcoming Club World Cup and will be available for just £40million this summer, according to a report by The Sun.

Grealish, 29, has struggled for form since playing a central role in Pep’s treble-winning side in 2022/23.

Read more: Manchester City agree fee with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish. Picture: Alamy

Now, after a poor season by Manchester City’s standards, Pep is looking to bring in a fresh generation of talent to the Etihad, making Grealish surplus to requirements.

City have also bid farewell to Kevin De Bruyne this summer, perhaps the club’s greatest-ever player.

Defenders Kyle Walker, 35, and John Stones, 31, are likely to follow De Bruyne out of the door as City look to refresh their squad ahead of next season.

News of Grealish’s expected departure comes just days after City agreed a fee for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Kevin de Bruyne waves farewell to the Manchester City fans after finishing his last game for the club.
Kevin de Bruyne waves farewell to the Manchester City fans after finishing his last game for the club. Picture: Alamy

City are set to pay 55million euros (approximately £46million) for the 26-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract to move to the Premier League.

The formalities of the deal are still to be completed but it appears City have landed their first major summer signing.

Reijnders was a bright spark in a disappointing season for Milan, who only finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on qualification for Europe.

It comes after City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak conceded the club were not "aggressive" enough in the transfer market last summer.

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, Khaldoon told the club's website: "This year is another year where I think when I look back, last summer, we probably should have been more aggressive in some of the changes we needed to do.

"We didn't do that and that ended up costing us this year."

City's underwhelming start to the season forced them to enter the transfer market in January and hastily bring in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez at a combined cost of more than £172million.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hackers sent an abusive email to the boss of Marks & Spencer

M&S hackers 'sent abuse and ransom demand directly to CEO'

Adrian and Gillian Bayford

The UK’s 10 biggest EuroMillions wins - as a record £208 million is up for grabs tonight

People look at a residential multi-storey building damaged after a Russian drone strike on Kyiv, Ukraine

At least four dead in Russian strike on Kyiv days after Putin vowed revenge for Ukrainian attack on Kremlin bombers

Ambulance vehicles outside the London Ambulance Service headquarters in Waterloo.

Labour promises to slash A&E waiting times and end 'corridor care' with £450m NHS investment in England

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

UK ticket-holder could win record £208 million in Friday’s EuroMillions draw – bigger than Adele or Dua Lipa's fortunes

Beckham is said to be good friends with King Charles and the pair were seen chatting at the Chelsea Flower show last mont

Sir David Beckham? Football icon ‘set for knighthood’ in King’s Birthday Honours

Disabled activists march towards Parliament on March 26, 2025 in London, England.

Thousands of protesters will gather to ‘send message’ to government for ‘targeting poorest’ with spending cuts

Exclusive
‘Coward’ Farage is not prepared to be introspective, former Reform UK Deputy Leader has told LBC.

Reform UK is a 'Nigel Farage cult': Former deputy leader speaks out amid burqa ban row

Robinson is presented with a a business card for the CEO of Hawksmoor and advised to contact the email address "if he has any questions".

Tommy Robinson 'kicked out' of London steakhouse after staff 'felt uncomfortable serving him'

Six water companies have been banned from paying bonuses to senior bosses, under new rules that come into force on Friday.

Six water companies including Thames Water banned from paying bonuses to bosses

Exclusive
Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

Starmer ‘needs to get ballsy on defence spending’, former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells LBC

Israeli and U.S.-backed group paused food deliveries at its three distribution sites in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday,

British Palestinians urge UK to sanction Israel over Gaza crisis as families starve under blockade

Ms Zablocka came to the UK in 2009 from Poland and was living in the Normanton area of Derby, but lost contact with her family in August 2010

Woman charged with murder of Polish woman who disappeared 15 years ago as human remains found

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel has 'activated' local clans of Palestinians in Gaza in the fight against Hamas

A court sketch drawn from a video link shows Erin Patterson giving evidence in her own homicide trial at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria

Australian woman accused of killing three in ‘mushroom murders’ denies measuring out ‘fatal dose’

Madeleine McCann went missing while on holiday with her family in 2007. The latest search of the Algarve has proved fruitless

Madeleine McCann search ends after just three days as investigators seen packing up equipment

Latest News

See more Latest News

"Nobody wants this for their child and it's not something you want to experience when away on holiday."

Concerns raised over measles risk as families take summer breaks in Europe

Overflowing bins

Birmingham bin strikes could last until Christmas as workers vote to continue action over pay and jobs
Students set up tents and stage a protest, demanding that the school cut investment ties with Israeli companies and those supporting Israel or involved in arms trade

Cambridge University colleges seek injunctions against pro-Palestine activists

Schoolgirl, 12, charged with manslaughter over death of 80-year-old dog walker Bhim Kohli

Teen sentenced to seven years for killing elderly dog walker as girl, 13, who filmed attack avoids jail
“The Russians will be laughing at how unprepared we are.”

Russia is ‘laughing’ at UK military drones ‘built to fail’, warns expert behind Ukraine’s drone war
Former Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby resigned after the Makin review

Bishop and Colman's mustard heir face discipline over safeguarding failings in church sex abuse scandal
Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Felton to reprise role of Draco in ‘Harry Potter’ on Broadway

Keisha Buchanan was subjected to an 'oppressive and controlling relationship', prosecutors allege

Footballer in court accused of assaulting Sugababes star and banning her from wearing red lipstick
Chelsey Suzanne Knox

Teaching assistant sent teenage boy topless photos and video of herself in shower

Police at the scene where a teenage pedestrian died in the 'hit and run' crash

Man arrested after boy, 16, dies in 'hit-and-run' that left e-bike rider, 18, fighting for his life

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla imeets with groundstaff during her visit to Hexham Racecourse.

Queen opens new stand named in her honour at ‘beautiful racecourse’

King Charles III meets Eva Omaghomi of The Kingdom Choir during his visit to South By Southwest London

King Charles meets Harry and Meghan's wedding singers as he attends SXSW London

In the clip, a heavily pregnant Meghan and her husband can seen dancing next to a hospital bed while the track Baby Mama by Starrkeisha plays in the background.

Watch: Meghan and Harry dance in hospital room to induce Lilibet’s birth in never-before-seen video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News