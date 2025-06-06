Jack Grealish 'told his Manchester City career is over' as club set sell England star for 'cut-price fee'

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, right, speaks with Jack Grealish. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has reportedly been told he will no longer play for the first team and must find a new club.

The attacker cost Pep Guardiola’s side £100million just four years ago, but his time at City is said to be over.

Pep has told the winger he will not be part of City’s squad for the upcoming Club World Cup and will be available for just £40million this summer, according to a report by The Sun.

Grealish, 29, has struggled for form since playing a central role in Pep’s treble-winning side in 2022/23.

Now, after a poor season by Manchester City’s standards, Pep is looking to bring in a fresh generation of talent to the Etihad, making Grealish surplus to requirements.

City have also bid farewell to Kevin De Bruyne this summer, perhaps the club’s greatest-ever player.

Defenders Kyle Walker, 35, and John Stones, 31, are likely to follow De Bruyne out of the door as City look to refresh their squad ahead of next season.

News of Grealish’s expected departure comes just days after City agreed a fee for AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.

Kevin de Bruyne waves farewell to the Manchester City fans after finishing his last game for the club. Picture: Alamy

City are set to pay 55million euros (approximately £46million) for the 26-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract to move to the Premier League.

The formalities of the deal are still to be completed but it appears City have landed their first major summer signing.

Reijnders was a bright spark in a disappointing season for Milan, who only finished eighth in Serie A, missing out on qualification for Europe.

It comes after City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak conceded the club were not "aggressive" enough in the transfer market last summer.

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview, Khaldoon told the club's website: "This year is another year where I think when I look back, last summer, we probably should have been more aggressive in some of the changes we needed to do.

"We didn't do that and that ended up costing us this year."

City's underwhelming start to the season forced them to enter the transfer market in January and hastily bring in Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Nico Gonzalez at a combined cost of more than £172million.