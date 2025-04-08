Jack Grealish 'slapped in the face by Manchester United fan' in derby, as man charged with assault

By Kit Heren

A man has been charged with assault after Jack Grealish was said to have been slapped in the face during the Manchester derby.

The Manchester City midfielder is said to have been slapped when he was walking off the pitch towards the players' tunnel at the end of the game.

The alleged assault sparked a police investigation, and a man was arrested.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police said: "Alfie Holt of Haven Drive, Droyslden, has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court in July.

"This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford yesterday."

Guardiola with Grealish. Picture: Getty

Grealish came on in the 74th minute of the goalless draw at United as City missed the chance to return to the top four.

It came in the same game as his teammate Phil Foden was targeted with rude chants about his mother.

Pep Guardiola said it showed "a lack of class"

"But it's not United, it's the people," Guardiola said.

Phil Foden was also assaulted. Picture: Getty

The Manchester City manager, said: "We are so exposed, the people who are now on the screen in world football - managers, owners, and football players, especially.

"Honestly, I don't understand the mind of the people, involving the mum from Phil, being involved in that.

"It's a lack of integrity, class - and they should be ashamed.

But it's what it is, it's happening everywhere I would say, not just in UK, everywhere."