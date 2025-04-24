Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester City after 13 years at the club

By Emma Soteriou

Premier League winner Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester after 13 seasons at the end of the current campaign, the Foxes have announced.

The 38-year-old England striker, a key member of the team which lifted the title against the odds in 2016, will depart with almost 500 appearances for the club to his name in the wake of a relegation he has described as “such a s*** show”.

Vardy joined in 2012 from non-league side Fleetwood Town.

A statement on City’s official website said: "We can confirm legendary striker Jamie Vardy will leave Leicester City this summer after 13 seasons that have seen him become our greatest-ever player."

In a clip shared on the club's social media, Vardy said: "To the fans of Leicester, I'm gutted that this day is coming, but I knew it was going to come eventually.

"I've spent 13 unbelievable years at this club, with lots of success, and some downs, but the majority have all been highs.

"It's finally time to call it a day, which I'm devastated about it, but I think the timing it right.

"Leicester will always, always have a massive place in my heart."

Leicester City Chairman, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, said: "Jamie is unique. He is a special player and an even more special person.

"He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection. I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this Football Club.

"Although Jamie’s time with us as a player is ending, he and his family will always be welcomed back to King Power Stadium with open arms after all he has achieved.

"On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I wish Jamie and his family the very best for the future and I know our supporters will join us in giving him the send-off he deserves at the end of this season."

Vardy is the last player from Leicester's 2016 success to still be at the club.

He stayed following their relegation in 2023 and helped the club return to the Premier League in 2024.