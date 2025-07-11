World number one Jannik Sinner beats seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to reach Wimbledon final

Jannik Sinner of Italy hits a ball during gentlemen's singles semi-finals match against Novak Djokovic. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

World number one Jannik Sinner stunned seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in a dominant performance in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The Italian national is through to his first Wimbledon final after sweeping aside the Serbian legend 6-3 6-3 6-4.

It had seemed like Centre Court, where he has lifted the trophy seven times, would be Djokovic’s best hope of one final blow for the old guard against tennis’ remarkable new kings.

Sinner took just an hour and 55 minutes to squash that theory flat, producing a machine-like display of brilliance against an ailing opponent.

His quality proved too much for the 38-year-old, who picked up an injury after falling in a previous game.

Even Djokovic in peak condition may have struggled to deal with the barrage of power coming his way, but the Serbian took a medical timeout after the second set for treatment to the left thigh he had appeared to hurt in a fall late in his quarter-final win over Flavio Cobolli.

Novak Djokovic during his Gentlemen's Singles semi-final match against Jannik Sinner. Picture: Alamy

The Serb briefly threatened a comeback but it became clear his body was not cooperating and Sinner eased to victory.

"I tried to play the best tennis I can, especially in the important moments," Sinner said following the game.

His win makes him just the fifth player to reach a fourth Grand Slam final in a single year.

It gives him a chance to bury the memory of the French Open final only five weeks later.

He will play Carlos Alcaraz, who beat him in that close clash earlier this summer as Sinner looks set to seek revenge.

Defending men’s singles champion Alcaraz triumphed over the US' Taylor Fritz in a tight match on centre court earlier today.

The two-time defending champion ousted American fifth seed Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (6) in two hours and 49 minutes on another sweltering day in SW19.

“I’m just really happy with everything that I’ve done today. I dealt with the nerves – playing here in a semi-final is not easy.“I’m really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I’m pleased about my level today,” he said.