Jannik Sinner cruises into Wimbledon semis after dispatching of Ben Shelton in three straight sets

9 July 2025, 19:22

Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Ben Shelton on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.
Jannik Sinner celebrates his victory over Ben Shelton on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Jannik Sinner shrugged off any concerns about his injured elbow as he dismantled Ben Shelton in straight sets to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The world number one, wearing a protective sleeve on his racket arm, was still at his clinical best as he ran out a 7-6 (2) 6-4 6-4 winner.Sinner had cancelled a practice session on Tuesday after bashing his elbow in a fall during his dramatic fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov.

The problem had badly affected his serve on Monday night, with Dimitrov looking set to knock the Italian out until he was struck down by injury.

But any concerns that the issue would hinder him against Shelton were dispelled during a first set in which he dropped just one point in six service games.

American 10th seed Shelton, meanwhile, was regularly sending down serves in excess of 140mph as the set thundered towards a tie-break.

Read more: What was Britain’s worst Wimbledon ever?

Read more: Wimbledon technology change ‘has turned officials into glorified butlers’

Ben Shelton of the U.S. leaves court after losing the men's singles quarter final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025.
Ben Shelton of the U.S. leaves court after losing the men's singles quarter final match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

In moving one set ahead, Sinner had incredibly made just one unforced error in 50 minutes of blistering tennis.He warded off a couple of break points at the start of the second, and then at 5-4 he clinched the first break of the match to go two sets up.

The third set stayed on serve until 5-4 again, when Shelton saved a first match point with a powerful forehand and a second with a 140mph ace.But a double-fault gave Sinner a third opportunity and this time he took it, completing his victory in two hours and 19 minutes.

There was only one brief moment when Sinner appeared to be feeling the elbow, and afterwards he said: “When you are in a match with a lot of tension you don’t think about it.

“It has improved from yesterday to today. No excuse. There is no better stage to play tennis and I think I showed that today.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The man has been named by his family as Sean O'Meara.

Bomb disposal team called after plumber, 36, with ‘chainsaw and gas mask’ shot by police

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning his men's singles quarter-finals match against Flavio Cobolli.

Novak Djokovic beats Flavio Cobolli to reach Wimbledon semis as he breaks new record

Ex Fulham chairman Mohamed Al Fayed

Met Police reportedly apologises to alleged victims of Mohamed Al Fayed

Images of a fireball exploding on a cargo ship are shown on a giant screen during a protest called for by Yemen's rebel Huthi movement in Sanaa on March 17, 2025.

Survivor search ongoing as Houthis sink second Red Sea cargo ship in a week

Trial Begins For Brothers Charged With Assault Over Manchester Airport Incident

Police officer denies he ‘lost control’ in aftermath of alleged airport assault

A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

Migrant 'effigies' in boat placed on bonfire prompts calls for 'racist' display to be removed

Women cheering on a football pitch

Lionesses crush the Netherlands 4-0 as Euros dream back on track

Author Raynor Winn of The Salt Path and her husband Moth Winn.

Salt Path author left 'devastated' as she blasts 'vile' claims her husband's diagnosis was fabricated

Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, leaves Salisbury Magistrates' Court.

Former PE teacher appears in court charged with slew of sexual offences against children

PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-GAZA

40 Palestinians, including 10 children, killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza - as mediators race to sign ceasefire deal

A young boy smiling at the camera

Five-year-old schoolboy died after ‘accidental exposure to cow’s milk protein’

Hassan Jhangur, 25, has faced a trial at Sheffield Crown Court after he hit five people with his Seat Ibiza.

Driver, 25, found guilty of murder after ploughing into brawl and stabbing brother-in-law at sister's wedding

Laurent Mekies at Silverstone, which ended up being his final race in charge of Racing Bulls

Who will replace Christian Horner at Red Bull?

Grant Shapps wearing a suit

Man accused of assisting Russia ‘planned to pass on Grant Shapps information’

Andy Murray lost to Rafael Nadal in 2010

What was Britain’s worst Wimbledon ever?

Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Brazil

Football manager Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one-year behind bars for tax fraud

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Brown

Grandson fatally beat up frail grandad then went to bar where he glassed customer and assaulted staff, court hears
The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham

Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'
Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a press conference on the 9th hole tee, with his family members Don, Eric and Ivanka, at his Trump Turnberry Golf Course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on 24 June 2016.

Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

Residents look at floral tributes for the victims of a deadly knife attack in Southport, northwest England, on July 31, 2024

‘Our girls deserve an apology’: Devastated parents of Southport survivors tell inquiry how they are still suffering
Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9 died in the attack

Southport killer’s brother ‘to attend inquiry’ after family moved to secret location - as survivors tell their stories
Roy Barclay (left), 56, had denied the murder of 57-year-old Anita Rose

'Dangerous' man living off grid to avoid prison found guilty of 'viciously' killing grandmother while on dog walk
The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France

British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France
Russia hit Ukraine with over 700 drones overnight. Picture: Alamy

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

Erin Patterson was found guilty of triple murder after serving a deadly beef wellington laced with toxic mushroom

'You've poisoned them all': Moment doctor realised 'heinous' mushroom murderer Erin Patterson was guilty of poisonings

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla in the Royal Box on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Princess of Wales stuns in show-stopping red silk dress at state banquet return

King Charles III (right) speaking at the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron (left) and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK.

King Charles says strong UK-France bond will protect against 'profound challenges' in state banquet speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News