Tennis world number one Jannik Sinner wins on return from doping ban to progress at Italian Open

annik Sinner of Italy in action against Mariano Navone of Argentina during the Internazionali BNL d'Italia day six at Foro Italico on May 10
Jannik Sinner of Italy in action against Mariano Navone of Argentina during the Internazionali BNL d'Italia day six at Foro Italico on May 10. Picture: Alamy

World number one Jannik Sinner returned to action following his three-month doping ban with a straight-sets win over Mariano Navone at the Italian Open.

Mr Sinner, playing his first match since winning the Australian Open in January, saw off the Argentinian 6-3 6-4 in Saturday’s second-round encounter in Rome having received a first-round bye.

Playing in front of a 10,500 crowd in his home tournament, the 23-year-old Italian produced a fine all-round display to secure victory in one hour and 38 minutes.

Mr Sinner said on Sky Sports: “It’s an amazing feeling. I’ve waited quite long for this moment. I’m very happy to be back.

“It was an incredible moment for me, going again on court.

“I tried to prepare myself in the best way and control my mental thing in the best way, which I did, so I am very happy about that.”

Read more: World tennis number one Jannik Sinner handed three-month ban for doping

Read more: French tennis star breaks silence after being told she 'smells really bad' by Brit rival Harriet Dart

Mr Sinner broke once as he took the first set in 40 minutes. World number 99 Mr Navone provided a sterner test in the second, and both players traded breaks before Mr Sinner edged ahead to close out the match.

Mr Sinner had been handed a three-month ban over two positive drug tests last year.

In a statement earlier this year, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) which had appealed against the decision to clear Mr Sinner to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), said it accepted his explanation that he was inadvertently contaminated with the banned substance clostebol by his physio.

Elsewhere, Iga Swiatek will drop outside the world’s top two for the first time in three years after defeat by Danielle Collins in the third round.

The defending champion’s clay-court aura has slipped considerably this season and she will go into the French Open having not won a title since Roland Garros last year.

Ms Swiatek failed to impose herself at the Foro Italico and American Ms Collins clinched a 6-1 7-5 victory. Ms Swiatek, who had won the title in Rome in three of the last four years, will slip to at best world number four.

Former world number one Naomi Osaka continued her good clay-court form with a hard-fought 4-6 6-3 6-3 defeat of Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

Britain’s Jacob Fearnley was unable to join Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu in the third round as the Scot lost out 6-4 7-6 (0) to Matteo Berrettini.

Having beaten another home favourite, Fabio Fognini, in the previous round, Mr Fearnley pushed Mr Berrettini hard but could not take two set points in the second set having led 5-3.

Madrid champion Casper Ruud battled to a 6-4 4-6 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik, but there were defeats for two leading Americans, with Taylor Fritz losing 7-6 (4) 7-6 (3) to Marcos Giron and Australian Open champion Madison Keys going down 2-6 6-2 7-6 (3) to Peyton Stearns.

