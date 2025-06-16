JJ Spaun hails 'fairytale' victory as Robert MacIntyre’s US Open dream crushed

16 June 2025, 07:29

J.J. Spaun holds the U.S. Open trophy
J.J. Spaun holds the U.S. Open trophy. Picture: Getty

By LBC Staff

JJ Spaun has hailed his “fairytale ending” after crushing Robert MacIntyre’s US Open dream.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Spaun shocked the world with a stunning finish at Oakmont, robbing MacIntyre of the chance to become Scotland’s first major champion since 1999 after he burst into contention after an excellent two-under-par 68.

That made him the clubhouse leader at one over and the Scot looked set for at least a play-off against Spaun, who had two holes to play.

But the American first sent a stunning 309-yard drive onto the green at the short par-four 17th and two-putted for a birdie before sinking a mammoth 64-foot putt on the 18th green to seal glory.

Read more: Bayern Munich smashes records with 10-0 win at Club World Cup

J.J. Spaun fist pumps after making the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of 125th U.S. Open Championship
J.J. Spaun fist pumps after making the winning putt on the 18th green during the final round of 125th U.S. Open Championship. Picture: Getty

MacIntyre was watching open-mouthed in the scorer’s office and could do nothing but applaud his opponent.

“It’s definitely like a storybook, fairytale ending, kind of underdog fighting back, not giving up, never quitting,” he said.

“With the rain and everything and then the putt, you couldn’t write a better story. I’m just so fortunate to be on the receiving end of that.

“Just to finish it off like that is just a dream. You watch other people do it. You see the Tiger chip, you see Nick Taylor’s putt, you see crazy moments.

“To have my own moment like that at this championship, I’ll never forget this moment for the rest of my life.”

Spaun may consider the thunderstorm at around 4pm local time (9pm BST) to be divine intervention.

Before the heavens opened at Oakmont and forced a 96-minute delay, the first-round leader was five over for his round after eight holes and four off the lead.

But while leaders Sam Burns and Adam Scott floundered in the soaking conditions after the resumption, Spaun found his best game and birdies at the 12th, 14th, 17th and 18th took him to glory.

“I felt like I had a chance, a really good chance to win the US Open at the start of the day,” he said.

“It just unravelled very fast. But that break was actually the key for me to winning this tournament.

“The tee shot on nine, like my first shot back. That was the hole we got stopped on. I just flushed one, like a nice little cut up the left side.

“And I was like, ‘All right, we’re back’. I didn’t hit too many bad shots after that.”

Overnight leader Burns saw his hopes get washed away after the restart.

He held a two-shot lead when the rain came but could not cope with the sodden conditions, producing two bogeys to finish tied for seventh on four over.

The American Ryder Cup player felt he should have been given free relief due to standing water on the 15th fairway.

“That fairway slopes left to right,” he said. “That’s kind of the low part of the fairway there.

“When I walked into it, clearly you could see water coming up. Took practice swings and it’s just water splashing every single time.

“Called a rules official over, they disagreed. I looked at it again. I thought maybe I should get a second opinion. That rules official also disagreed.

“At the end of the day, it’s not up to me, it’s up to the rules official. That’s kind of that.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds was flummoxed by questions about the Lower Thames crossing

Treasury minister unable to answer basic questions on £10bn infrastructure project in car crash LBC interview

Belinda Taylor, left, and Adam Harrison, right, died during a tandem jump on Friday.

Tributes pour in for 'selfless' mother-of-four and 'wonderful' skydiving instructor who died during tandem jump

Breaking
An Air India flight takes off.

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back with 'technical issue'

NATO Scramble RAF Typhoons Four Times In Seven Days To Intercept Russian Aircraft

RAF fighter jets scrambled six days in a row as fifteen Russian military aircraft intercepted

The trilateral Aukus partnership, believed to be aimed at countering China, involves building a new fleet of nuclear-powered attack submarines and co-operating in other areas of defence.

Starmer has 'no doubt' Trump will back Aukus submarine deal despite ‘America First’ review

Falmouth youth fights for Transgender rights as Section 35 enacted repealing a Scottish Bill that would benefit the transgender community

Nearly 10,000 gender certificates granted as Gen Z applications soar

Israeli security personnel and first responders inspect an area hit by an Iranian missile strike on central Tel Aviv.

Israel-Iran LIVE: At least five dead and 70 injured in latest strikes on Tel Aviv

Seven men who groomed two vulnerable teenage girls in Rochdale were found guilty of multiple offences last week

Starmer calls in 'Britain's FBI' to investigate grooming gangs after U-turn on national inquiry

Vance Boelter, 57, is suspected of fatally shooting the Democratic state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark

Man suspected of shooting Minnesota politicians in 'targeted assassination' arrested after two-day manhunt

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze after a missile launched from Iran struck Haifa, in northern Israel, on Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Rami Shlush)

UK warns against all travel to Israel as missile strikes continue into third night

Sources told US media that Israel had briefed the Trump administration on a covert operation to target Iran’s top political figure

Donald Trump rejected Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Khamenei amid spiralling Middle East tensions

Belinda Taylor

Family demand answers after ‘selfless’ woman dies in 'tragic' skydiving accident

The Secret Intelligence Service building in London for MI6

MI6 appoints first female chief in 116-year history

Will Smith shocked those in attendance when he brought out his son and 'Icon' singer.

Will Smith surprises Summertime Ball crowd with son Jaden in heartwarming Father's Day performance

Coastguard search teams were alerted on Sunday afternoon. David Smith/Alamy Live News.

Coastguard conducts search after passenger falls overboard from ferry

Bayern Munich players celebrate after the opening goal during the Club World Cup group C soccer match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Bayern Munich smashes records with 10-0 win at Club World Cup

Latest News

See more Latest News

Liam Gallagher performing ahead of the IBF World Heavy weight bout at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday September 21, 2024.

Liam Gallagher slams Edinburgh council after Oasis fans labelled 'rowdy'

Close-up of person entering PIN code using an ATM bank machine to withdraw cash money.

Major bank to axe key account perk for thousands of customers within days

Rescuers work at the site of a bridge collapse near Pune, India, Sunday, June 15, 2025. (AP Photo)

Two killed in India bridge collapse as several others swept away in river

Anti-mass tourism demonstrations were planned in Barcelona, where organisers encouraged protesters to bring water pistols to spray at holidaymakers

Anti-tourism protests erupt across Europe as locals say holidaymakers are driving them out

Scott Street

Man dies and girl, 8, hospitalised after major flat fire in Scotland

Sir Keir Starmer

Grooming gangs inquiry ‘must not delay action’ against child abuse, says NSPCC

Richard Dearlove on LBC

UK at higher risk of lone wolf attacks from Iranian sympathisers due to Israel-Iran conflict, says former MI6 Head
Police used water cannon to disperse protesters engaged in serious disorder

Police working ‘night and day’ to catch those involved in Northern Ireland riots

Cheryl Smyth who has more than three million likes on TikTok for her channel Cheryl Bakes Cakes, at her home in Larne.

TikTok grandmother from Northern Ireland vows to keep traditional cooking alive for next generation
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones speaks to LBC

'You can't announce national inquiries based on Twitter': Treasury minister defends PM's U-turn on grooming gangs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex shared the compilation video with caption 'Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy'

Meghan shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Prince Harry as Duchess gives rare glimpse into family life
Pictures were shared to mark Father's Day

Royal children wish Prince William a Happy Father's Day with sweet 'before and after' photos
Harry and Meghan have hired a new communications agency.

Harry and Meghan hire new PR staff after six depart team

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News