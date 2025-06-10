Jobe Bellingham writes emotional goodbye to Sunderland fans after joining Borussia Dortmund in club record deal

10 June 2025, 13:58 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 14:09

Jobe Bellingham has followed in his brother's footsteps by joining Borussia Dortmund
Jobe Bellingham has followed in his brother's footsteps by joining Borussia Dortmund. Picture: instagram

Jobe Bellingham has completed his big-money move to Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland in time to feature at the Club World Cup.

The Bundesliga club have confirmed the arrival of Bellingham, 19, who follows in the footsteps of superstar brother Jude by moving to Germany. The 19-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal after they agreed a deal with the Black Cats which it is understood could eventually amount to almost £32million.

A post on the club's X account read: "Welcome to Dortmund, Jobe! The 19-year-old England U21 international joins on a five-year deal and will wear number 77 at the FIFA Club World Cup."

The teenager will wear number 77 for his new club, sporting his first name 'Jobe' on the rear of his shirt to avoid the weight of his surname.

Bellingham has signed in time to participate in the Club World Cup for the German giants - who face Brazilian side Fluminense in their opening clash next Tuesday.

The midfielder, who came through the ranks academy at Birmingham City like his brother, has enjoyed two strong seasons at Sunderland.

He scored four goals and contributed three assists as the Black Cats finished fourth in the Championship, ultimately being promoted via the play-off final.

Bellingham penned an emotional goodbye to the Sunderland fans in an open letter on his Instagram.

It read: "Dear Sunderland, it’s time for me to say farewell to all the loyal people of Sunderland, who have powered me through two incredible years in Red and White.

"Your support, on so many occasions, has completely blown me away, especially in the times of adversity which we pulled through together.

"You welcomed me with open arms as a kid leaving home for the first time, and I am proud that our relationship has grown to be so strong ever since.

"Your support for the team and I since I arrived at your beloved club was unwavering, and for that I am forever indebted to you as people and supporters.

"I will always represent Wearside in all that I strive to achieve for the rest of my career, wherever that may be.

"I hope that I have made you proud along the way, and in return you have made me the player that has reached the heights I find myself at today. So thank you.

"I will love and remember you fondly for the rest of my life, from the bottom of my heart.

"I tried to embody the passion you have for the city on the football pitch and I’m so incredibly delighted that our journey came to an end with a victory at Wembley to restore the club in its rightful place.

"To the staff, players & most importantly the supporters thank you so much & good luck for the future.

"Jobe, Adopted Mackem."

Bellingham joins Dortmund as the Champions League club's second most expensive signing in history - better only by the arrival of Ousmane Dembele in 2016.

His £26.9million fee is more than the £25million initial fee that Dortmund splashed on brother Jude in 2020.

