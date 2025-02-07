Cheltenham-festival winning jockey in intensive care after falling from horse

7 February 2025, 12:19

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan is in intensive care after a fall at Thurles in Ireland
Jockey Michael O'Sullivan is in intensive care after a fall at Thurles in Ireland. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan is in intensive care following a fall at Thurles on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

O'Sullivan was riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O'Leary and was one of three fallers at the last in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase, with two other runners badly hampered and unseating their riders.

The rest of the meeting was abandoned after the second race as the air ambulance arrived to take O'Sullivan to hospital.

Michael O'Sullivan winning at the Cheltenham festival
Michael O'Sullivan winning at the Cheltenham festival. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Tributes to jockey, 29, killed after falling from horse in front of horrified spectators during race

Read More: British Horseracing Authority to investigate Grand National horse deaths as it condemns 'reckless' protesters

An update on X from Dr Jennifer Pugh, chief medical officer of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, said: "Michael is in the intensive care unit at Cork University Hospital being treated for his injuries sustained at Thurles yesterday and is receiving the best medical care.

"Michael's family wish to express their gratitude for all the well wishes."

O’Sullivan shot to prominence in 2023 when winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham aboard Marine Nationale, also tasting Grade One glory with Barry Connell’s charge at Fairyhouse.

