Former Manchester United and Rochdale star Joe Thompson dies aged 36 after cancer battle

18 April 2025, 12:50

Rochdale's Joe Thompson is given a guard of honour before kick off after having to retire from the game due to battling cancer
Rochdale's Joe Thompson is given a guard of honour before kick off after having to retire from the game due to battling cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former Manchester United starlet and Rochdale legend Joe Thompson has died, aged 36.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thompson, who retired from football in 2019 at the age of 29, was diagnosed with cancer for the third time last year.

The Bath-born midfielder was then found to have stage four lymphoma, which had spread to his lungs.

Paying tribute to the star, who made over 200 appearances for the club, Rochdale said: “Rochdale Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson.

“Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side.

Read more: Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback

Read More: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory

Rochdale's Joe Thompson celebrates after he scores
Rochdale's Joe Thompson celebrates after he scores. Picture: Alamy

“Known by those close to Rochdale as ‘Joey T’, he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride.”

Thompson received his first cancer diagnosis in 2013 while playing for Tranmere.

He later signed for Bury and spent time on loan at Southport and Wrexham as he tried to build his match fitness following treatment.

He returned to Rochdale from Carlisle in 2016 but the disease soon returned, requiring extensive treatment.

Thompson wrote his name into Rochdale history in 2018, scoring the goal that kept the club in League One, beating Charlton on the final day of the season.

However, he announced his retirement less than two years later, saying at the time his body had been pushed “to the limit” by his two fights against Hodgkin lymphoma.

Last year, has was diagnosed with cancer for a third time, with stage four lymphoma which had spread to his lungs.

Thompson joined Manchester United’s academy when he was just nine before he joined Rochdale in 2005.

The Old Trafford club tweeted: “A man who epitomised our club’s values. We are saddened to share that Joe Thompson has passed away.

“A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch.

"His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

"Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

"Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Thompson’s wife, Chantelle, posted on Instagram: “The words I thought I would never have to write…

“Our brave and courageous Joey passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, he was at home where he wanted to be in a beautiful peaceful setting surrounding by his family when he transitioned.

“Joe has made such an impact on so many people and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds.

“He was the most Incredible husband, son, brother, friend and father to our beautiful daughters who will now carry his light and legacy on and I will continue to keep filling them up with Joe’s love every single day.”

After he retired from football, Thompson helped to launch United’s Academy Alumni programme — ‘United Once, United Forever’ — which aims to provide aftercare for former academy players.

He then worked as a pundit for MUTV and helped raise more than £20,000 during a fundraising walk from Old Trafford to Rochdale.

In their statement, Rochdale added: “We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality.

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

“Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

“Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Rochdale’s players will wear black armbands for their National League match against Altrincham on Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Migrant dies attempting to cross the English Channel

The animal has been handed over to the RSPCA

Police discover four-foot-long caiman during raid on Essex home

A traffic jam on the M8 Motorway and Kingston Bridge approach roads in Glasgow city centre, Scotland, UK

Easter travel warning as 19 million Brits to hit UK roads amid airport strikes, train cancellations and bad weather

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling joins Star Wars: Starfighter as he promises to 'shine a light' on iconic franchise

The US will 'move on' from peace talks if a deal can't be agreed

US warns it will 'move on' from Ukraine peace talks if progress isn't made in coming days as minerals deal edges closer

Energy bills could rise once again.

Brits could face £100 more in household bills if UK signs up to EU Net Zero scheme, Tories claim

woman in military uniform holding happy daughter at home

Military families set for housing boost as Defence Sec pledges to ‘stop the rot’

Actor Haley Joel Osment attends the 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Poker Face" event at the Dolby Theatre on March 29, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Oscar-nominated ‘Sixth Sense’ actor Haley Joel Osment charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession

Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024.

Millions set to face heavy disruption in Easter travel plans due to engineering works, strikes, traffic and flooding

Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson arriving at the South Street Helipad in New York City on December 19, 2024.

Luigi Mangione indicted on federal murder charge over CEO killing as US pushes for death penalty

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke.

Firefighters battle huge blaze at historic WWI airfield as residents warned of asbestos in smoke

Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study.

Fewer women would prefer to switch gender than they once did, study shows

More than four in five (81%) teachers feel the number of pupils exhibiting violent and abusive behaviours has increased, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

Teachers are being punched, kicked, shoved or spat at by pupils

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins.

Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback

David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Russia must accept ‘unconditional ceasefire’ after US-Europe talks

One batch of the medicine Lercanidipine, made by Recordati Pharmaceuticals, is labelled as containing 10mg tablets when it in fact contains 20mg.

Patients on common blood pressure drug urged to check pack amid labelling error

Latest News

See more Latest News

"It is a weekend where I want to perform, I want to do well," Norris said.

Lando Norris planning to try new things to get ‘comfortable’ with his McLaren

Beatles fan mail to be showcased in new exhibit featuring dozens of letters sent to Ringo Starr's home

Beatles fan mail to be showcased in new exhibit featuring dozens of letters sent to Ringo Starr's home
The Prison Service will investigate whether frontline staff should be given protective body armour.

Prisons service reviews protective gear for guards after Manchester bomb plotter attack

A woman who helped her husband die has said she has "no regrets" despite facing a police investigation.

Woman who took her husband to Switzerland for an assisted suicide says she has 'no regrets'
Rubbish Piles Up In Birmingham As Refuse Workers' Continue Strike Action

Birmingham Council is offering free 'rat extermination' as backlog of bin waste piles up in the city amid ongoing strikes
Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

Sherrif says gunman who stormed Florida State University was son of one of his deputies

Ember, a six-year-old spaniel became trapped by a sea cliff near Moelfre in Anglesey, Wales.

Moment stranded dog trapped on cliff edge rescued by RNLI

Rescuers on the site where a cable car carrying tourists south of Naples has crashed after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one in Castellamare di Stabia, near Naples, Italy.

Two British tourists among the four killed in cable car crash at tourist attraction in Italy
Putin

Vladimir Putin praises Elon Musk as he describes him as a 'pioneer' and compares him to Soviet space hero
CCTV footage reveals the moment a watch thief targets a pair of undercover officers.

Moment luxury watch thief mistakenly target pair of undercover police officers posing as Mayfair couple

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry called for taxpayer-funded police protection after al-Qaeda murder threats

King Charles met Zelenskyy in March, 2025

Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy
The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service

Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News