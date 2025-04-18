Former Manchester United and Rochdale star Joe Thompson dies aged 36 after cancer battle

Rochdale's Joe Thompson is given a guard of honour before kick off after having to retire from the game due to battling cancer. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Former Manchester United starlet and Rochdale legend Joe Thompson has died, aged 36.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Thompson, who retired from football in 2019 at the age of 29, was diagnosed with cancer for the third time last year.

The Bath-born midfielder was then found to have stage four lymphoma, which had spread to his lungs.

Paying tribute to the star, who made over 200 appearances for the club, Rochdale said: “Rochdale Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Joe Thompson.

“Joe, who had been bravely battling cancer for a third time, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, with his family by his side.

Read more: Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback

Read More: Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim makes Rory McIlroy request after stunning Masters victory

Rochdale's Joe Thompson celebrates after he scores. Picture: Alamy

“Known by those close to Rochdale as ‘Joey T’, he made over 200 appearances for his local team, representing the badge with pride.”

Thompson received his first cancer diagnosis in 2013 while playing for Tranmere.

He later signed for Bury and spent time on loan at Southport and Wrexham as he tried to build his match fitness following treatment.

He returned to Rochdale from Carlisle in 2016 but the disease soon returned, requiring extensive treatment.

Thompson wrote his name into Rochdale history in 2018, scoring the goal that kept the club in League One, beating Charlton on the final day of the season.

However, he announced his retirement less than two years later, saying at the time his body had been pushed “to the limit” by his two fights against Hodgkin lymphoma.

Last year, has was diagnosed with cancer for a third time, with stage four lymphoma which had spread to his lungs.

Thompson joined Manchester United’s academy when he was just nine before he joined Rochdale in 2005.

The Old Trafford club tweeted: “A man who epitomised our club’s values. We are saddened to share that Joe Thompson has passed away.

“A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this difficult time.

A man who epitomised our club's values ❤️



We are saddened to share that Joe Thompson has passed away.



A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/40ddQpyRTi — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 18, 2025

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch.

"His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

"Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

"Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

Thompson’s wife, Chantelle, posted on Instagram: “The words I thought I would never have to write…

“Our brave and courageous Joey passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning, he was at home where he wanted to be in a beautiful peaceful setting surrounding by his family when he transitioned.

“Joe has made such an impact on so many people and we are all forever grateful for him blessing us with his presence and for being so strong and staying with us as long as he did against all the odds.

“He was the most Incredible husband, son, brother, friend and father to our beautiful daughters who will now carry his light and legacy on and I will continue to keep filling them up with Joe’s love every single day.”

After he retired from football, Thompson helped to launch United’s Academy Alumni programme — ‘United Once, United Forever’ — which aims to provide aftercare for former academy players.

He then worked as a pundit for MUTV and helped raise more than £20,000 during a fundraising walk from Old Trafford to Rochdale.

In their statement, Rochdale added: “We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality.

“He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

“Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae.

“Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Rochdale’s players will wear black armbands for their National League match against Altrincham on Friday.