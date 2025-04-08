Cause of death revealed after World Cup star dies aged 47 as Gianluigi Buffon leads tributes

Jorge Bolano of Parma. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

World Cup star Jorge Bolano's cause of death has been confirmed after the Colombian footballer passed away aged 47.

The Colombia star, who won 36 caps for his country, collapsed and died at a family birthday party on Sunday, local media reports.

The ex-Parma player was taken to a nearby hospital and later died of what is believed to have been a heart attack.

Tributes have flooded in following the star’s death.

In a statement, the Colombian Football Federation wrote: 'With deep sorrow, we express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Jorge Eladio Bolano Correa, former Colombian Men's National Team player, professional soccer player, and coach, who passed away this Sunday, April 6, in the city of Cucuta.

“Bolano's passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and admired him. His legacy as a footballer and coach will live on in the memory of Colombian sport.

“The FCF, in communion with the Executive Committee, headed by President Ramon Jesurun, offers our prayers for his eternal rest and sends strength to his family in this time of grief.”

Spending much of his career with Parma, Bolana is remembered as part of Colombia’s 1998 World Cup squad.

In 2002, he helped Leece to a Coppa Italia win, the club’s most recent major honour.

His former teammate, legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon described him as an “unforgettable friend.”

“Jorge was an unforgettable friend and team-mate, a constant in a locker room of extraordinary champions,” his statement read.

“We played and won together in the golden years of a great Parma.

“On the pitch he fought without sparing himself and, off the pitch, I fondly remember his kindness and humanity that made him an example for everyone.

“We will always carry you with us, rest in peace, my friend.”

Parma also paid tribute to Bolana, writing: “Today, the whole of Parma Calcio extends condolences to the family of Jorge Bolano, who has passed away at 47-years-old, leaving an irreplaceable void.

“Goodbye, Jorge. Forever Gialloblu,” the Serie A side added.