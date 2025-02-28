Jos Buttler steps down as captain of England’s white-ball cricket team after Champions Trophy exit

England's Jos Buttler, who has announced he will step down as England's white-ball captain after Saturday's clash with South Africa. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Jos Buttler has announced he will resign as England's white-ball captain after their Champions Trophy dead rubber against South Africa on Saturday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

England's group stage exit at the Champions Trophy - a third flop at a major tournament in the last 18 months, having relinquished both white-ball World Cups - left Buttler considering his position.

The 34-year-old, who succeeded Eoin Morgan in June 2022 and led England to T20 World Cup glory later that year, has come to a quick resolution about his future and he will step aside after their last Group B contest in Karachi.

"I'm going to stand down as England captain, it's the right decision for me and the team," he said.

Buttler has come under heavy criticism in recent days, with prominent names in English cricket calling for him to resign.

Read more: Police arrest two QPR footballers on suspicion of voyeurism in swoop on club training ground

Asked if he should quit earlier today, Steve Harmison said: "Unfortunately, yes. It is a hard one because he is probably our greatest ever white-ball player.

"I think he is a captain, I don't see him as an inspirational leader like Ben or as ruthless as Eoin. He's not the same as those two but I still think there's a captain in there, I really do.

"It just seems as though England haven't been good enough, the players haven't been good enough. He's part of the problem in this side but I don't think he's the only part of the problem.

"Harry is the obvious choice to replace Jos but do you really want to go down that road? Harry is a multi-format player who is having his struggles. Does he need the captaincy? I'm really not so sure."