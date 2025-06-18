Jose Mourinho at heart of football scandal as leaked WhatsApps revealing plot to 'make him pay' spark mass resignations

18 June 2025, 14:28

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.
Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Jose Mourinho is at the heart of a major scandal rocking the Turkish football community after leaked WhatsApp messages revealed an alleged plot to make him "pay".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The WhatsApps have sparked a wave of mass resignations after members of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) threatened to "make Jose Mourinho pay" as he was "tolerated too much."

Among them are TFF committee president Celal Nuri Demirturk and the entire board of directors.

It comes after Portuguese coach complained about refereeing standards in February following a draw with rival team Galatasaray.

Mourinho was slapped with a four-game ban and a £35,000 fine for “derogatory and offensive statements towards the Turkish referee" and accusing "Turkish football of chaos and disorder with insulting and offensive statements towards both the Turkish football community and all Turkish referees.”

Galatasaray's coach Okan Buruk, bottom, lies on the ground after Fenerbahce's manager Jose Mourinho, center, grabbed his nose at the end of the Turkish Cup quarter finals.
Galatasaray's coach Okan Buruk, bottom, lies on the ground after Fenerbahce's manager Jose Mourinho, center, grabbed his nose at the end of the Turkish Cup quarter finals. Picture: Alamy

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Spurs and Man Utd manager later said he was suing Galatasaray after being accused of racism by the Istanbul rivals after he said their bench “jumped around like monkeys” during a 0-0 draw.

He had previously claimed Turkish referees were "worse than I thought" and "smell bad."

In another clash between the rivals, Mourinho approached opposition manager Okan Buruk at full time and grabbed his nose, resulting in another three-game ban.

Responding to the scandal, Fenerbahce said in a statement: “Our club has made an official application to the Turkish Football Federation in response to the correspondence that has been made public today and is claimed to belong to members of the Professional Football Disciplinary Board.

“We believe that this hostile mentality, which clearly violates the principle of impartiality and is based on showdowns and revenge, has no place in Turkish Sports.”

The club's general secretary Burak Kizilhan has claimed the leak "clearly violates impartiality" as he demanded a "swift and transparent investigation".

"If these allegations are true, not only would the impartiality of the relevant board be compromised, but the institutional reputation and public trust in the Turkish Football Federation would be seriously damaged," he added.

Mr Kizilhan continued: "For individuals who serve on one of the most important boards with the duty to establish justice in Turkish football to be involved in such statements would render the concept of 'discipline' ineffective and constitute a clear attack on the principles of impartiality and equality."

Latest News

Singer Ariana Grande (L) and Marjorie 'Nonna' Grande attend the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles

Ariana Grande announces death of 'beloved' grandma Nonna Marjorie at age of 99

Champions Liverpool will host Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season

Premier League fixtures 2025/26: Full list revealed as Liverpool begin title defence against Bournemouth
Ingrid Lackova, 15.

Police launch urgent hunt for missing girl, 15, not seen since Monday

The UK has a 50:50 chance of seeing temperatures soar to 40C again in the next 12 years

Heatwaves above 40C and scorching weather 'lasting over a month' the future for UK weather, says Met Office
Indonesia

Flights cancelled and villages evacuated after volcanic eruption spews 11km tower of ash into air
Penryn College's deputy headteacher is accused of having sexual relations with a former pupil.

Married deputy headteacher 'had sex with pupil, 16, in her house when dad was away', court hears
Patient receiving chemotherapy at the hospital

NHS launches new drive to find more people with deadly pancreatic cancer

Doctor injecting collagen into young womans lip

Warning over 'Wild West' treatments as procedures such as lip injections and butt lifts 'offered in public toilets'
Pamela Anderson arrives on the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala

Pamela Anderson says filters and AI being used on photos has led to people becoming 'boring-looking'
Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze after a missile launched from Iran struck Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday

Trump calls for 'unconditional surrender' from Iran - as US President 'considering US strike on Iran'

