Galatasaray accuse Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho of making 'racist statements'

25 February 2025, 09:49 | Updated: 25 February 2025, 09:58

Jose Mourinho was appointed Fenerbahce manager in 2024
Jose Mourinho was appointed Fenerbahce manager in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Turkish league leaders Galatasaray said the club planned to launch criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho for "derogatory statements" against Turkish people.

The club said it would also submit complaints to governing bodies UEFA and FIFA after the Fenerbahce boss's comments following Monday's 0-0 draw between the top two sides.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Real Madrid manager made comments about the Galatasaray bench "jumping like monkeys" after an early challenge and the match being better because it was not officiated by a Turkish referee.

José Mourinho during a Turkish Super Lig game, Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in Istanbul
José Mourinho during a Turkish Super Lig game, Galatasaray vs Fenerbahce in Istanbul. Picture: Alamy

A statement from Galatasaray said Mourinho "has persistently issued derogatory statements directed towards the Turkish people" since taking over at Fenerbahce in June 2024.

"Today, his discourse has escalated beyond merely immoral comments into unequivocally inhumane rhetoric," the statement said.

"We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA."

Describing Mourinho's conduct as "reprehensible", it said rivals Fenerbahce professed "to uphold 'exemplary moral values'."

The statement was posted on the club website under the headline: "Say no to racism."

Earlier this season, Mourinho was handed a one-match ban and been fined almost £15,000 for his response to Fenerbahce's 3-2 Super Lig victory at Trabzonspor.

The Portuguese was charged with "unsportsmanlike behaviour towards opposing team fans" and "diminishing the value of Turkish football and... discrediting the impartiality of the referees and other match officials" during an outspoken post-match interview.

