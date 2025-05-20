Jürgen Klopp tipped for shock return to management

Jurgen Klopp in the stands to watch Red Bull Leipzig - one of the clubs he oversees in his role as global head of football for Red Bull. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Jürgen Klopp has agreed to manage Roma in his first major club role after leaving Liverpool last season, according to reports in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Tuesday that the German has signed terms to succeed the departing incumbent gaffer Claudio Ranieri.

Klopp has been head of Red Bull football operations since January and was not expected to return to coaching so soon but is said to have had several offers.

The 57-year-old, who coached Liverpool from 2015 to 2024 after previously managing Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, has not commented on the speculation and nor have Roma.

Turin-based La Stampa stated that Klopp had a verbal agreement to join another team but has changed his mind to link up with the Giallorossi.

Klopp was a legend at Dortmund where he helped his team break Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance. Picture: Getty

The paper added that he has asked the board for at least six signings with a centre back, a wing back and a striker being on his shopping list.

Friedkin Group, the club’s owners, started the gossip by posting a video on their social media accounts that showed monuments around the Italian capital.

And eagle eyed viewers joined the dots to realise that the first letter of each site spelled out the name KLOPP. These were: K. Coliseum (Kolosseum in German),L. Lupa, O. Olimpico, P. Saint Peter’s Basilica, and P. The Pantheon.

Klopp may have to end his role with Red Bull after only six months if he does take over at the Stadio Olimpico. It is understood he wanted a break from the sidelines but after a season out the lure of coaching in Serie A might be attractive as a return.

Klopp was beloved in Liverpool where he spent 10 seasons as their manager. Picture: Getty

Of the Red Bull role, the Austrian mega brand said in a press release: "He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

"In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs' day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.”

Roma are fifth in Serie A and in with a shout of a Champions League qualification place next season with 73-year-old Ranieri having come out of retirement to get the campaign back on track.

La Stampa went as far as to say that the agreement with Roma was made on May 18 - the exact one year point after he paid an emotional farewell to Anfield, having led Liverpool to a Champions League title and their first Premier League.

Klopp has repeatedly been linked to managing the German national team but Julian Nagelsmann is set to be at the helm until at least next year’s World Cup.

Klopp and his wife Ulla at Ball Des Sports gala in 2025. Picture: Getty

