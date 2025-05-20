Jürgen Klopp tipped for shock return to management

20 May 2025, 10:19 | Updated: 20 May 2025, 10:25

Jurgen Klopp in the stands to watch Red Bull Leipzig - one of the clubs he oversees in his role as global head of football for Red Bull
Jurgen Klopp in the stands to watch Red Bull Leipzig - one of the clubs he oversees in his role as global head of football for Red Bull. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Jürgen Klopp has agreed to manage Roma in his first major club role after leaving Liverpool last season, according to reports in Italy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on Tuesday that the German has signed terms to succeed the departing incumbent gaffer Claudio Ranieri.

Klopp has been head of Red Bull football operations since January and was not expected to return to coaching so soon but is said to have had several offers.

The 57-year-old, who coached Liverpool from 2015 to 2024 after previously managing Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, has not commented on the speculation and nor have Roma.

Turin-based La Stampa stated that Klopp had a verbal agreement to join another team but has changed his mind to link up with the Giallorossi.

Klopp was a legend at Dortmund where he helped his team break Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance
Klopp was a legend at Dortmund where he helped his team break Bayern Munich's Bundesliga dominance. Picture: Getty

The paper added that he has asked the board for at least six signings with a centre back, a wing back and a striker being on his shopping list.

Friedkin Group, the club’s owners, started the gossip by posting a video on their social media accounts that showed monuments around the Italian capital.

And eagle eyed viewers joined the dots to realise that the first letter of each site spelled out the name KLOPP. These were: K. Coliseum (Kolosseum in German),L. Lupa, O. Olimpico, P. Saint Peter’s Basilica, and P. The Pantheon.

Klopp may have to end his role with Red Bull after only six months if he does take over at the Stadio Olimpico. It is understood he wanted a break from the sidelines but after a season out the lure of coaching in Serie A might be attractive as a return.

Klopp was beloved in Liverpool where he spent 10 seasons as their manager
Klopp was beloved in Liverpool where he spent 10 seasons as their manager. Picture: Getty

Of the Red Bull role, the Austrian mega brand said in a press release: "He will also leverage his extensive network to aid in scouting top talent and contribute to the training and development of coaches.

"In his strategic role, Jurgen Klopp will not be involved in the clubs' day-to-day operations but will focus on supporting the sports directors in advancing the Red Bull philosophy.”

Roma are fifth in Serie A and in with a shout of a Champions League qualification place next season with 73-year-old Ranieri having come out of retirement to get the campaign back on track.

La Stampa went as far as to say that the agreement with Roma was made on May 18 - the exact one year point after he paid an emotional farewell to Anfield, having led Liverpool to a Champions League title and their first Premier League.

Klopp has repeatedly been linked to managing the German national team but Julian Nagelsmann is set to be at the helm until at least next year’s World Cup.

Klopp and his wife Ulla at Ball Des Sports 2025
Klopp and his wife Ulla at Ball Des Sports gala in 2025. Picture: Getty

Who is Jurgen Klopp?

  • Age: 57 (born June 16, 1967)
  • Current role: Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull
  • Teams played for: Mainz 05 (spent most of his playing career as a defender)
  • Teams managed: Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool
  • Titles won as manager: With Borussia Dortmund: 2 Bundesliga titles, 1 German Cup; With Liverpool: 1 Premier League, 1 Champions League, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 FA Cup, 2 League Cups
  • Salary at Red Bull: Approximately €15-20 million per year

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Councillor's wife Lucy Connolly, who was jailed for a racist online post, has lost her appeal to have her sentence reduced.

Tory councillor’s wife jailed for inciting violence in wake of Southport attack loses bid to have sentence reduced

Tommy Robinson will be released from prison next week after his sentence for contempt of court was reduced in a successful High Court appeal.

Tommy Robinson to be freed from jail next week as sentence reduced by four months in High Court appeal

Denzel Washington argues with a photographer upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Highest 2 Lowest' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes.

'STOP IT!': Denzel Washington snapped yelling at photographer on Cannes red carpet

Pro-Syrian regime fighters are seen at the Ain al-Fijeh water pumping station, in the countryside of Damascus, on January 29, 2017.

Damascus suffers worst water shortage in years as Syria sees lowest rainfall in almost seven decades

All leading providers in Spain, including Movistar, Orange, Vodafone, Digimobil, and O2, are suffering from the outage.

Spain struck by phone and internet blackout - just four weeks after nationwide electricity outage

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that Jack Grealish's future will be decided at the end of the season

Jack Grealish's Man City future will be decided at the end of the season, Pep Guardiola reveals

Fans of Manchester United and Tottenham will arrive on Bilbao for the Europa League final

Football fans face paying thousands of pounds for Europa League final trips

Sarah Ruggins

Cyclist who lost ability to walk as teenager due to rare condition breaks world record for cycling length of UK and back

Police Community Support Officers stand near the fire damaged doorway of a house belonging to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kentish Town in London, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Romanian man is second person to be charged over series of fires at properties in north London linked to Keir Starmer

.

Peppa Pig becomes a big sister as Mummy Pig welcomes new baby and reveals adorable name

The popular snack has been recalled

Urgent recall of popular snack over E.coli contamination fears

Netanyahu accuses Starmer of offering Hamas 'huge prize' after UK and allies call for end to military operations in Gaza

Netanyahu accuses Starmer of offering Hamas 'huge prize' after UK and allies call for end to military operations in Gaza

The nursing profession being 90% female may be among the reasons it is "not taken seriously" when it comes to investment and pay, a union chief has said.

Nursing profession possibly ‘not taken seriously’ because it is 90% female, union chief says

Bella May Culley has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling

British teenage 'drug mule' hates the food in Georgian 'hell-hole' jail and wants to come home, lawyer says

A police car parked at the entrance to Kersal Dale, near Salford, Greater Manchester.

Man in his 30s arrested on suspicion of murder after teen dies in ‘targeted attack’ in street

Tesco supermarket logo outside the store on Old Kent Road on 8th May 2024 in London, United Kingdom.

Tesco launches wedding gift basket including bin bags and toilet roll as newlyweds struggle to afford essentials

Latest News

See more Latest News

Big Bird of Sesame Street on location for Sesame Street Films On Location in NYC, New York, NY June 13, 2017. Credit: Derek Storm/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News

Big Bird saved as Sesame Street moves to Netflix in new deal after Trump pulls plug on funding
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference at the Sheba Tel HaShomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

UK, France and Canada slam Netanyahu’s ‘egregious actions’ in Gaza and warn of sanctions

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Russia-Ukraine peace but US has a red line in talks

Trump says there's a 'good chance' of Russia-Ukraine peace but US has a red line in talks

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan 'will be extradited to Britain after their trial in Romania' following rape and human trafficking charges

Tristan and Andrew Tate 'will be extradited to Britain following Romanian trial' over rape and human trafficking charges
London, UK. 9th October 2024. Nick Read, CEO of Post Office Limited, arrives at Aldwych House as the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry continues. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Post Office agrees to compensate hundreds of sub-postmasters following data breach

Pupils’ enjoyment of school suffers ‘substantial decline’ in Year 7, study finds

Pupils’ enjoyment of school suffers ‘substantial decline’ in Year 7, study finds

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during a reception following the UK-EU summit, in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP)

Rachel Reeves U-turns on plans to cut ISA limit to £4k

Prescription drugs

Rise in drug-related deaths blamed for increase in UK mortality rate compared with other high-income countries
Suella Braverman has slammed the Government's new EU deal

Braverman slams Starmer for 'betraying British fishermen' as she brands PM's Brexit reset an 'EU re-entry by stealth'
Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu powers to impressive win over Daria Kasatkina in Strasbourg

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan compared gardening to running a business

'Running a business is a lot like gardening,' says Meghan a day after the King and Queen visited Chelsea Flower Show
Britain's King Charles III, patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, visits the Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday May 19, 2025. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

King Charles shown rose named in his honour during Chelsea Flower Show tour with Queen Camilla
King Charles III, Patron of The Royal Horticultural Society, meets David Beckham during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show

David Beckham all smiles as he meets King Charles at Chelsea Flower Show

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News